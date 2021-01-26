House OKs on final reading bill on installation, maintenance of electric, communication lines

Mylce Mella, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Voting 199-0-0, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 8202 which mandates the proper installation and maintenance of overhead electrical distribution and communication lines.

The proposed "Proper Installation and Maintenance of Overhead Electric Distribution and Communication Lines Act” will make it mandatory for distributors and firms to inspect electric and communication lines as a safety measure against natural calamities, among others.

“[It] mandates electric distribution, cable, and telecommunications companies to ensure public safety and prepare contingencies for calamities or any unforeseen event that may cause harm, expose a person to peril, or cause damage to property,” the lower chamber said on its website.

The measure said that electric distributors, cable and telecommunications companies should maintain good housekeeping and implement sound maintenance programs.

It also directs local government units (LGU) to ensure that every electric distributor, cable and telecommunication companies within their territorial jurisdiction comply with the standards and regulations provided under the Philippine Electrical Code.

HB 8202 also provides that a certificate of public safety compliance (CPSC) shall be issued by the LGU to an electric distribution, cable and telecommunication company in a particular area and shall be valid for a period of 5 years.

A valid and existing CPSC will be required in the renewal of operations of a public utility company, the proposed measure read.