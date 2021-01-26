Families of health workers, soldiers to get COVID-19 vaccines after priority sectors - DOH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it agreed with President Rodrigo Duterte that families of health workers and soldiers should be vaccinated against COVID-19, but not ahead of those in the priority sectors.

This after Duterte reportedly said last week that he wanted the families of soldiers to be prioritized in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Yes, we agree with the President that the families of health workers and the soldiers will be included. But this is after we have vaccinated the soldiers and the health workers,” said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje during a virtual forum on vaccines.

“They will be provided (for), but they will come at a later time,” she added.

She also pointed out that some family members may already qualify under the existing priority sectors since some of them may be senior citizens or are part of the indigent population.

“Then we will see how many more do we need to vaccinate from among their ranks,” Cabotaje said, adding that officials are working hard to procure more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Government officials have previously announced that due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, priority will be given to health workers, uniformed personnel, senior citizens, and the indigent population.

The government aims to procure over 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to cover at least 70 million individuals to achieve herd immunity against the new coronavirus.

Initial delivery of vaccines is expected next month.

