DOH: Restricting 10- to 14-year-olds to give gov’t time to know extent of UK variant spread

Children with their parents and guardians walk around Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on January 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it has agreed with President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to continue the restrictions imposed on minors aged 10 to 14.

“The DOH welcomes the President's directive to retain the current age groups allowed to go out,” the DOH said in a statement.

“This will give us time for at least two cycles of genome sequencing with adequate representation from all regions to determine the extent of the transmission of the variant of concern,” it added, referring to the more transmissible COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

The DOH said this after the government lifted restrictions on children aged 10 to 14, only to have it retracted by Duterte.

Currently, there are 17 UK variant cases in the Philippines. It is unclear how some of them were infected with the UK variant, which is why there is ongoing contact tracing and genome sequencing of COVID-19 cases.

Three of the UK variant cases in Bontoc are children — aged 5, 6, and 10.

The DOH said it expects to get another batch of genome sequencing results by the end of the week.