DFA: 3rd straight day without COVID-19 fatality among overseas Pinoys

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,857 on Tuesday as 29 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 17 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of new recoveries is the highest since January 23, when DFA reported 23 new recoveries.

It is also the third straight day without a reported new COVID-19 related fatality.

The number of those being treated abroad for the disease was at 4,067, as 8,845 of those infected have recovered, while 945 have died.

26 January 2021



Today, the DFA confirms 29 new cases and 17 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatality was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/PM7dvXvpzu — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 26, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 771 in the Asia Pacific, 697 in Europe, 2,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 78 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 516,166 people. The tally includes 10,386 deaths, 475,423 recoveries, and 30,357 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 99.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.1 million people have died while more than 55.1 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

