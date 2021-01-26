DepEd says still processing Bayanihan 2 subsidies

Video Courtesy of PTV4

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday it would distribute subsidies under the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act (Bayanihan 2) to students after the application process for the financial aid is completed.

Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said there was a delay in the application process because of the wide scope of potential beneficiaries.

“Medyo natagalan po sa DepEd ang pag-finalize at pag-umpisa ng ating application process for the subsidy kasi mas malaki po iyong aming coverage. Kasama ang public at private [school] learners from kinder to Grade 12,” she said.

(There was a delay in the application process for the subsidy because of the large coverage. It includes public and private school learners from kindergarten to Grade 12.)

“Ongoing po iyong aming application process. Wala pa pong nadi-disburse. Gagawin po namin ito as soon as makuha namin ang mga application,” she added.

(The application process is ongoing. We have not disbursed any amount. We will do this as soon as we get the applications.)

Sevilla said beneficiaries from private schools would each get P5,000 for unpaid tuition fees, while each public school recipient would get P3,000 as allowance.

Last week, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian urged the DepEd to speed up the distribution of subsidies under Bayanihan 2, the government’s second coronavirus pandemic relief measure.

Qualified students in basic education include those who are not covered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Listahanan, the Education Service Contracting program, and the Senior High School Voucher Program.

Some P300 million was allocated for basic education subsidies under Bayanihan 2.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11519, which extended the validity of Bayanihan 2 until June 30 this year.