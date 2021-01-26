DENR vows to close all open dumpsites by end of March

MANILA—The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said recently there were still 195 open dumpsites in the country that it aims to close by the end of March.

Republic Act 9003 — or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 — prohibits establishing and maintaining open dumpsites, which threaten the environment and public health. If allowed to remain, open dumps often grow in size and could attract dumping of both solid and hazardous wastes.

Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the DENR was still giving local government units the benefit of the doubt, as some of them have not been aware of dumpsite operations within their jurisdiction.

“Kapag habitual naman, matapos dito hinuli mo, nalipat dito, we will be filing cases against them. That says they are tolerating the operation already,” Antiporda said.

The DENR suggested using cluster sanitary landfills, if local government units cannot provide a sanitary landfill, especially with the challenge of identifying a large parcel of land that could be converted into the said purpose, or if the local government unit cannot engage in public-private partnership.

According to the European Environment Agency, sanitary landfill is “spreading the waste in thin layers, compacting it to the smallest practical volume and covering it with compacted soil by the end of each working day or at more frequent intervals if necessary.”

“You can come up with a sanitary landfill in Area 1, if we can give you a 40-kilometer radius nung mga areas beside the municipality or city they can cater when it comes to collecting the garbage,” Antiporda said.

“We don’t need a lot of sanitary landfills because we will be clustering it naman. if you have a Category 4 sanitary landfill and maliliit na municipalities ’yan, it can cater up to 10 or 15 municipalities in one time ’yung sanitary landfill natin.”

Antiporda recommended using a Residual Containment Area, “where you reduce your solid waste, come up with an honest-to-goodness residual. That warehouse yero sa taas, yero sa gilid basta di magkaroon ng leakage. Magkaroon ng storage bago mo itransfer sa sanitary landfill or if you have the technology to come up with zero waste.”

He added that they will help local government units in composting to avoid contaminating residuals that can still be recycled.

He said the agency noticed the presence of household healthcare waste in the dumpsites and challenged local government units and even barangay leaders to designate a common area to collect them, also known as the “yellow bin”.

“Kulay dilaw na basura basta nakamamatay na basura itapon sa dilaw na basurahan. Maglagay ng isa kada barangay na dito natin ipunin yung ga household healthcare waste, which is itong facemask, face shield, doon po natin itapon,” he said.