COVID-related deaths among health workers reach 78; total cases at 14,286

MANILA—There are now 14,286 total COVID-19 cases among health care workers in the Philippines, after 216 additional cases were logged by the Department of Health last week.

Health workers still make up 3% of the total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

According to ABS-CBN IRG there has been a dramatic decline in deaths among health workers since September. Throughout the entire month of December and the first 2 weeks of January, there were no new deaths recorded.

It was only on January 16 that a new fatality was logged.

An additional COVID-related death was also recorded on January 21, taking the total number of health worker fatalities to 78.

With 13,991 total recovered health workers, there are currently 217 active cases of those still infected with COVID-19 as of January 24.

Of the 78 deaths, 31 were doctors, 18 were nurses, 8 were administrative staff, and 3 were barangay health workers. There are also 9 health workers whose professions were not indicated in the DOH’s COVID-19 situationer report.

More than half of these active cases have mild symptoms, a third are asymptomatic, 14 have severe symptoms, 11 are in critical condition and 1 suffers from moderate symptoms such as non-severe pneumonia.

The ABS-CBN IRG said last week’s new cases were higher by 9 compared to the week before, showing that infections among health workers continue to rise.