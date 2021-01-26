Catanduanes Govenor Joseph Cua, wife test positive for COVID-19

MANILA—Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua and his wife, Nancy, tested positive for COVID-19, the governor said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Cua said he and his wife have only been manifesting mild symptoms.

"My wife, Nancy, and I received the news that we tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, we are only manifesting mild symptoms. Rest assured that the Governor’s Office continues to function given that I am able to work online as I quarantine," the governor said.

Cua added that all personnel at his office and his family tested negative.

"As a precautionary measure, I directed all personnel at the Governor’s Office and my family to undergo an antigen test and thankfully all tested negative," Cua added.

Cua also reminded his constituents to continue following health protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

"We have always emphasized the need to follow all health protocols in Catanduanes, and we continue to do so, in order to manage the spread of the virus, and hopefully, to achieve a consistent zero active case in the following days," he said.

"I urge everyone to continue following the guidelines set forth by our health experts and government officials," Cua added.

