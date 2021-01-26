93 pct of foreigners deported by PH in 2020 are Chinese, says Immigration bureau

The Bureau of Immigration office in Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Over 3,000 foreigners were deported last year for violating Philippine immigration laws, almost all of whom are Chinese nationals, the Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday.

Of the 3,219 deportees, 3,009 are Chinese nationals, BI commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

“Deported aliens are automatically placed in our blacklist, and are banned from re-entering the Philippines,” he said.



Many of the those deported were arrested for working without permit, involvement in unauthorized online gaming operations, telecommunications fraud, economic crimes, investment scams and cybercrime activities, Morente said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the number of aliens expelled last year was lower compared to 2019, which sent over 6,000 foreigners back to their home countries.

“This was a result of travel restrictions imposed by the government, wherein very little number of aliens were able to enter the country,” Morente said.

Apart from Chinese nationals, immigration authorities also deported 60 Vietnamese, 40 Koreans, 25 Americans, 20 Japanese, 12 Indians and 5 Pakistanis.



They were ordered deported by the BI Board of Commissioners after finding them guilty of committing various immigration offenses such as overstaying, working without permit, illegal entry and being undocumented.



“Some of them are wanted fugitives whose arrest and deportation was sought by governments of the countries where they have been charged or convicted for various crimes,” Morente said.



As of Dec. 22, there were 276 foreigners detained at the bureau’s detention facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City while awaiting deportation.

