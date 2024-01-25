This photo taken on June 7, 2014 shows fishing boats anchored at Ulugan Bay, near the mouth of the South China Sea, off Puerto Princesa on Palawan island. Ulugan Bay, with a coastline partly concealed by thick mangrove forests, is at the center of the Philippine military's efforts to shore up the defense of contested South China Sea islands and waters. Ted Aljibe, AFP Photo/File

MANILA — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Thursday advised fishermen to refrain from sailing to the West Philippine Sea alone, following another incident of alleged harassment by the Chinese Coast Guard.

“The best advice I can give is huwag magsosolo-solo ang maliliit na fishermen. A lot of times also, we have fishermen rescued at sea because nagsosolo, and 'magnanimously' rescued by whomever, so there is strength in numbers,” Teodoro said during the Manila Overseas Press Club forum at the Fairmont Hotel Makati on Tuesday night.

Small vessels can catch up to 15 tons of fish in an average expedition, he noted.

Earlier this month, the China Coast Guard allegedly drove away fishermen from Zambales who were collecting seashells for food near the south entrance of Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.

Teodoro condemned the incident.

“We have contingency measures and long-term plans for the West Philippine Sea. However, for incident response, it is the NTF-WPS (National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea) that is the sole authority for answering such queries, particularly in Bajo de Masinloc,” the official said.

“But it does not go to say that we do not condemn the act of China, which has no business in harassing Filipino fishermen,” he added.

DIPLOMATIC PROTESTS

Teodoro also pointed out the importance of filing a diplomatic protest every time China harasses Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

“We need to do those protests so as not to acquiesce and we have several measures that we are doing on a sustainable basis and that we can manage,” he noted.

Despite the latest incident, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela on Monday encouraged Filipinos to continue fishing within the Bajo de Masinloc area.

“Naniniwala tayo na ang yaman sa WPS ay para sa Pilipino,” he told reporters.

Tarriela admitted there were no vessels of the PCG and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the area when the harassment occurred on January 12.

“But we are now coordinating with the BFAR to make sure na itong ganitong lull time na nagkaroon ng vacuum of government forces will no longer happen,” he said.

The 2016 arbitral ruling classified Bajo de Masinloc as a traditional fishing ground for fishermen from the Philippines, China and Taiwan.

China refuses to recognize the ruling.