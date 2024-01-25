PH's disability agency reminds businesses to provide PWD discounts

A man, assisted by his cousin, traverses Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on June 9, 2020 amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) continues to receive complaints against establishments that do not provide discounts to persons with disability (PWD).

"Marami tayong mga complaints, kasi the National Council on Disability Affairs is the secretariat. Para tayong advocates for Persons with Disabilities. We are responsible for policy development," said Walter Alava, Regional Programs Director of the NCDA.

"Madaming tumatawag sa atin na hindi sila nabibigyan o kung hindi nabibigyan, may mga questions about whether or not yung mga purchases nila, tama ba," Alava added.

Alava reiterated that PWD discount is mandated by law, so establishments and service providers should comply.

Alava also emphasized the significant help these discounts provide to PWDs in meeting their various needs.

"Itong discounts na nakukuha nila, it will augment doon sa expenses nila sa medication, food... Mas nangangailanan sila ng basic commodities, for example, medicines or most common sa kanila mga diaper... Everyday use iyon, so these discounts are very important for them," Alava stressed.

He advised establishments to coordinate with the LGU if they have doubts about PWD status.

"I think they have to be considerate doon sa mga totoong persons with disability, kasi nagiging issue sa kanila, nagiging strict sila because of napepeke nga," he said.

"One way of really verifying whether or not the ID is legit is to communicate with the PDAO at the same time verify mo talaga. Kapag nakita mo na parang fake na siya, you call the necessary authority which is the PDAO or even us, NCDA," Alava advised.

Alava also warned that those creating or using fake PWD IDs could face charges of falsification of documents if caught.

He mentioned that severe penalties also await establishments proven not to provide PWD discounts.

"The LGU has a very wide authority to cancel their permits," Alava said.

