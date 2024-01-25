Marcos honors SAF 44 on 9th anniv of Mamasapano clash

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins relatives and officials of the Philippine National Police during the National Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of SAF44 at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda, Silang, Cavite on Thursday. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday honored the 44 members of the Special Action Force (SAF) who were killed 9 years ago in an anti-terrorism operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

The “National Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44” was held for the first time at the Philippine National Police Academy in Camp General Mariano Castaneda in Silang, Cavite.

At the SAF 44 monument inside the academy, the names of the SAF 44 were called followed by a wreath laying ceremony and gun salute.

“Nine years ago, 44 brave men died without seeing the dawn of peace bloom on the land their blood made hallow.” Marcos said in his speech.

“Today we remember their heroism and honor the sacrifice that they have made. It is a debt that we will never be able to fully pay, no matter how we try–it deeds to prove that they have not died in vain," he said.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, PNP Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda, PNP SAF Director PMGen Bernard Banac and other government officials attended the ceremony.

The SAF 44 were deployed in January 25, 2015 to Mamasapano to capture terrorist leader and bomb maker Zulkifli Abdhir also known as “Marwan.”

A DNA test conducted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Marwan was killed in the mission.

Forty-four police commandos from the elite PNP-Special Action Force, however, were killed in the mission were killed by members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and local armed groups.

All in all, 67 people, including 5 civilians, died that day.

A Senate investigation revealed that lack of coordination between police generals and militants on the ground led to the slaughter of the elite unit.

Marcos was among the senators who rejected proposals to reopen congressional investigations that found then-President Benigno Aquino III liable for the Mamasapano tragedy.

Marcos, who was then the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Government, pushed for the filing of cases against 90 members of the MILF who took part in the killing of the SAF 44.

In 2017, former-President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation no. 164 series 2017 or the National Remembrance for the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44 as “a constant reminder of the continuing sacrifices made by our valiant uniformed men and women of the PNP.”

CALLS FOR JUSTICE

Also among the attendees in the ceremony were SAF troopers, former SAF directors, survivors, and families of the SAF 44.

Former SAF director Getulio Napenas got emotional as he recalled what happened on that day.

Napenas said justice has yet to be served for the gallant 44.

"Was there a case filed against those people who killed the 44? Not yet. I would like to see na mafile-an ng kaso 'yung mga pumatay, kasi pinatay nila, murder yun... Do you think justice has been served? Is it enough na nagkaroon ng peace process doon? You be the judge."

The current SAF director Maj. Gen. Bernard Banac thanked the president for gracing the event.

Former Oplan Exodus operator Lt. Col. Raymund Train also gave his respects to those who survived.

“Gusto ko naman sana pasalamatan at bigyan pugay ang ating mga kasamahan na nabuhay... Sa unang pagkakataon ako ay nananawagan na sana huwag po sana nating kalimutan ang kanilang mga sakripisyo para sa seguridad ng ating bansa.”

Roserpina Cempron, the mother of PO2 Romeo Cempron of the SAF 44 still misses his son. She said she has not yet moved on on his son’s death.

His brother Richard Cempron also calls for justice.

“Sa amin ng pamilya ang hinihiling ko lang sana hustisya pa rin. Dahil sa haba haba ng panahon, wala pa ring nakukulong. Gusto ko hustisya sa lahat ng SAF 44. Sana mabigyan ng karampatang katarungan ang mga nagbuwis ng buhay.”

Acorda also expressed his gratitude and condolences to the families and loved ones of the SAF 44.

In his speech he said the bravery and selflessness of the SAF 44 will continue to inspire the PNP organization as they strive to uphold the values they fought and died for.



"Your dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered in our nation's history, serving as a symbol of courage and inspiration for future generations.”