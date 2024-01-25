'Manay Gina', other local Pangasinan execs move to Lakas-CMD

Manay Gina de Venecia in 2018. Patrick Quintos, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sixteen local executives from Pangasinan led by Gina de Venecia have moved to Lakas-CMD helmed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, his office said Thursday.

Romualdez, who is Lakas-CMD party president, administered the oath to former Rep. De Venecia and 15 others from Pangasinan at the Social Hall of the Speaker’s Office in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“We are truly grateful to welcome all of you to our party, especially our beloved ‘Manay Gina’ as she is fondly called, who is not only a respected figure in her own right but also the spouse of our esteemed co-chairman emeritus,” Romualdez said.



Manay Gina is the wife of 5-time House Speaker Jose de Venecia, Jr.

She served as a member of the House of Representatives for the 4th district of Pangasinan from 2010 to 2016.

Their son Christopher de Venecia is the incumbent representative of Pangasinan's 4th district.

The new party members from the municipality of San Fabian include Mayor Marlyn Agbayani and councilors Hercules Magliba, Errol Sison, Rolando Pedralvez, Marieta Cuaresma, Chelsea Narvasa, and Kimberly Bandarlipe



In addition, San Jacinto Mayor Leo de Vera, Manaoag Mayor Jeremy Agerico Rosario, along Winston Chutan, Eduardo Paraan, Nemo de Vera, Pedro Palaganas, Merlinda Tantay, Arnold Saragoza were sworn in by Romualdez as new party members.