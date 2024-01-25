People place their bets at a Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) authorized lotto outlet in Sta Mesa Manila, July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- As volumes of people continue to flock lotto outlets with dreams of becoming instant millionaires, questions at to how as to how the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) operates its lotto games also abound.

The questions centered on why and how the PCSO’s five major games carrying multi-million peso jackpot prizes were cornered, one by one, in just one month.

This, according to Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, is puzzling.

“In less than one month limang laro ang tinamaan... So, itong nangyari last December is really an anomaly. Hindi lang 1 game, 5 games,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel, who is a mathematician, noted that winning a lotto like the 6/55 game would require 28.9 million numerical combinations, and bagging the jackpot one after another in short gaps requires a lot of explanation.

“Ako’y nagdududa... Ang assumption, pag P500 million na yung jackpot, andyan nagdadagsaan na yung bettors. Naturally, it took months bago tamaan eh, then all of sudden itong augmentation ng P1 billion. All of sudden, sapol lahat,” Pimentel pointed out.

PCSO officials who attended Thursday’s public hearing of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement swore that there is nothing irregular about all the winnings.

PCSO Assistant General Manager Arnel Casas also expressed their readiness to submit the lotto winners’ list to the panel.

“We will submit the so-called Alpha list indicating the list of the winners,” Casas said.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, on the other hand, is puzzled by the PCSO’s decision to increase their original P28 million 6/49 game pot by P500 million, thereby jacking the jackpot prize to P640 million last December.

The jackpot prize was cornered by a supposed bettor last January 16.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles, for his part, stated that they sourced the additional money to their “prize fund” as a “special promo” to entice more bettors which in the end, resulted to the agency’s total earnings of P800 million.

But in total, the PCSO infused P1.7 billion to the lotto jackpot prizes, which Pimentel noted was done without a clearance from the Office of the President.

“We decided to use it (Prize Fund). It got the same results and more kasi pati taxes nabigay sa gobyerno, mas malaki pa. In a span of 30 days na promotion. It is a very successful promo. Not only did we get charity, but we generated more taxes and income pa,” Robles explained.

Tulfo vowed to amend the PCSO charter so proceeds to the government’s charity programs will be increased.

“Sayang eh surplus, ang sarap pakinggan. Meaning, sobra-sobra na. So dapat, ang sobra-sobra na pera ibuhos sa kulang na ayuda sa mga nangangailangan, sa chemo, kidney dialysis, ambulance, hospital bils. Doon ibuhos ang surplus,” Tulfo pointed out.

“The revenue allocation is mandated by law. 30% will have top go to charity... our charter needs to be amended,” Robles said.

Tulfo raised a theory that one could corner the 6/49 lotto jackpot by betting all the number combinations amounting to P280M through a dedicated lotto machine. But Robles countered that PCSO records do not indicate that someone placed a bet in all number combinations.

The senator then raised another theory that the lotto system’s “route access” can be manipulated.

“Kunyari tataya ng 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, sabihin na natin halimbawa sa Novaliches. After matayaan, pupunta sa main computer system 'yung taong may route access na pagkatapos ng draw lumabas 789101112. Yung merong route access papalitan nya sa computer yung 123456, gagawin n'yang 789101112. Pwede ba yun?” the senator asked.

May Cereles, OIC-DM of the PCSO ruled out such a theory, stating that their whole betting and drawing system is closely being guarded by their IT and audit personnel as well as the Commission on Audit staff plus the CCTV.

“Halimbawa nag-sabwatan lahat. So yung ni-route access kaya pang manipulahin. Palabasin natin na may nanalo. Hindi nyo ginawa yun, possible or not?” Tulfo then asked.

“Possible po,” Cereles said.

But this was immediately countered by Robles.

“When I came ako po yun din ang una kong tiningnan. Ang practice is, at 8:30 (pm) all bets are separated na. May stand alone na computer. Pag nanonood ang tao sa amin, almost real time yun. Kaya I don’t think it’s possible. Kasi paglabas almost simultaneous. Nakahiwalay kami. 8:30 (pm) cut off na, at 9pm draw na.. Hindi na maipapasok (ang new bets),” Robles said.

Before concluding the hearing, the two senators instructed the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to scrutinize the PCSO’s lotto games system and machines.

“We will set up a negotiated audit engagement,” DICT-CICC’s Drex Laggui committed to the panel.

The committee likewise instructed the Bureau of Internal Revenue to submit the PCSO and its winning bettors’ tax records.

For the PCSO, the panel also instructed the agency reexamine the thermal paper they use in lotto ticket which fades in just several months.

The PCSO gives a winning bettor one year to claim the prize, and a faded ticket would give the winner a huge problem in claiming the pot.



