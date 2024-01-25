Ex-Speaker, former solon gear up for SC battle vs people's initiative

Signature forms for the People's Initiative. Photo from Comelec chairman George Garcia

MANILA (UPDATE) — Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, a former House Speaker, on Thursday said he would "definitely" challenge before the Supreme Court (SC) the legality of the ongoing people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

"Sigurado magfa-file ako diyan. Titingnan natin itong mangyayari kasi sa tingin ko naman, talagang makukuha nila yung numbers dun sa requirement... Sosobra pa yan," Alvarez said.

On Wednesday, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda claimed that enough signatures have been obtained for the people's initiative.

Alvarez alleged that most voters signed the people's initiative forms because "money was involved."

"Dahil may pinamimigay na pera, pinakamaliit diyan P5,000 kasi yun naman talaga yung AICS... Eh siyempre yung tao willing pumirma dahil gutom yung tao, ang hirap ng buhay," Alvarez explained.

Alvarez said he is just waiting for the right time to file.

"Ita-timing natin kung kailan tama yung pag-file. Hindi naman pwedeng maagang-maaga kasi baka mamaya sabihin naman ng Supreme Court, pwede nilang i-dismiss yun dahil sabihin nilang not ripe for adjudication," he said.

He also belittled Speaker Martin Romualdez's previous denial of involvement in the initiative.

"Wala namang kriminal na umaamin eh. Di-deny 'yan hangga’t pwedeng i-deny. Siyempre ako naman bilang isang abogado nangangalap din ng mga ebidensya habang ginagawa nila yung mga pagpapapirma, dino-document ko rin para pagdating ng oras," Alvarez said.

The people's initiative seeks to amend the Constitution in order for Congress to vote jointly in a constituent assembly for future Charter change efforts.

The House stands to benefit from this proposal as it would mean that the 24 votes of the Senate will be overwhelmed by the over 300 man House of Representatives.

For his part, former lawmaker and current Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares is urging the Senate and others who are opposing the current people’s initiative to first challenge it in the local level before going up to the Supreme Court.

"If the Senate or those who oppose the people’s initiative could invalidate a PI in a district or at least get a TRO against it in the local courts or Comelec, then the entire initiative will fall," he said.

According to Colmenares, this new Charter change initiative "is more organized and well-funded than the people’s initiative under President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo."

"We need to prepare well before we go up to the Supreme Court and we fight every inch of the way in every district, if possible, while we try to raise public awareness on the dangers of this Cha-cha. We call on oppositors to interview signatories in the barangays and document irregularities in the PI," he said.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it is ready in case anyone questions its acceptance of signature forms pushing for a people’s initiative.



Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco reiterated that they are merely performing their mandate as stated in the poll body’s Resolution 10650 or the Revised Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of: 1) initiative on the Constitution; and 2) Initiative and Referendum on national and local legislation.



“Ginawa lang po namin yung trabaho. But then again po kung kami po ay dadalhin sa Korte Suprema, sa kataas-taasang hukuman, sabi po ni Chairman Garcia…wine-welcome po namin ito. At ‘yung commitment naman po namin lagi, kung anoman ang maging utos ng Supreme Court susunod po at susunod ang Comelec,” Laudiangco said.



So far, the poll body has received signature forms from 1,032 cities and municipalities which represent an estimated 192 out of the 254 legislative districts.

—With reports from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News