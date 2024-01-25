A rice field dries up due to heat and lack of water in Batangay Casalat, San Ildefonso, Bulacan on Jan. 15, 2024. The lack of rain and water flowing through for irrigation in some parts of the municipality has left some farmers struggling and requesting for aid. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — El Niño has caused at least P717,500 worth of losses at the start of the rice planting season, the Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.



The weather phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall has initially affected 22.3 hectares of rice fields and the livelihood of around 22 farmers in the southern province, the DA said in its first El Niño bulletin.

These figures are expected to rise as more data from other regions are aggregated.

The agriculture department has released its first El Niño bulletin to better inform the public about the impact of the weather phenomenon. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

The DA said it would continue to disseminate information and advisories to farmers. It said it was also promoting drought resistant crop varieties.

Eight provinces in Luzon are experiencing drought, characterized by below normal rainfall conditions for 5 consecutive months or way below normal rainfall for 3 consecutive months, PAGASA said. These areas include Apayao, Bataan, Cagayan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Kalinga, Palawan, and Zambales, the state weather bureau said. .



Dry spell and dry conditions are also prevailing in even more provinces throughout the country.

At least 19 areas, including Metro Manila, are under a dry spell while 23 others are currently experiencing dry conditions.

Dry spell and dry conditions also see below to way below normal rainfalls but for a shorter period compared to a drought.



Less rainfall is a direct effect of the strong El Niño currently present in the tropical Pacific Ocean. The phenomenon is expected to persist until March, April, and May this year, PAGASA said.

— With a report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News



