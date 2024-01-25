Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte along with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Congressman Ramon Romulo led the launching of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) and School Mental Health Program held at Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Vice President and Education Sec. Sara Duterte spearheaded the Basic Education Report (BER) 2024, her second BER since assuming her post as Education chief.

In her report, Duterte expressed her pride as the education department continues to prioritize the welfare of students and teachers.

FOR TEACHERS

Duterte dropped a number of promises for teachers, mainly on their salaries and benefits.

"We purchased Personal Accident Insurance from the GSIS for all DepEd teachers and personnel. The insurance cover seeks to ease the financial burden on our teachers when accidents occur. We commenced the registration of teachers and employees to the PhilHealth Konsulta package, and soon they will be able to avail of free medical consultations and free selected laboratory and diagnostic testing in accredited DepEd clinics," Duterted said.

"We also lowered the Hardship Index cut-off for the Special Hardship Allowance. As a result, an additional 16,532 teachers in 1,812 schools were made eligible to receive the Special Hardship Allowance. Lastly, we have already engaged the World Bank to provide us with a study on teacher salary," she added.

"We will also issue a policy on Teaching Overload Pay. We want to ensure that our teachers are rightfully compensated for hours of actual classroom teaching beyond the 6-hour limit provided under the Magna Carta for teachers. Aside from Overload Pay, we also want to give Overtime Pay to our teachers."

"In the next budget cycle, DepEd will be proposing a budget that will enable us to grant overtime pay to our teachers. Speaking of service credits, we will also increase the cap for service credits. We will raise the cap from the current 15 days to at least 30 days," she added.

Teachers use service credits to take leaves of absence with pay.

Duterte also shared the Department Order on the Removal of Administrative Tasks for Teachers will be released on Jan. 25, and the corresponding strand memorandum will be released next week.

DepEd Usec. Michael Poa, the agency's chief of Staff and spokesperson, explained the department order (DO) to be released on Friday is expected to specify tasks of teachers, which intends to relieve them from administrative tasks.

"There will be a transition in a way, but ang DO will really be on the removal of all admin task... Ang gusto talaga ni vice president, tumutok na sa pag-aaral ang ating mga kaguruan, ang ating teachers... That's why we're issuing a strand memo para naman po may gabay ang ating field personnel kung kanino ibibigay ang admin task," he told reporters.

FOR STUDENTS

Thousands of classrooms have been built by DepEd, and many are still undergoing repairs.

Duterte said three things are being considered in constructing classrooms: schools with makeshift classrooms, calamity stricken areas, and the putting up of medium-rise buildings in priority areas.

"By the end of the first semester of 2024, we hope to complete the construction of at least 4,000 classrooms. We have also finished 4,542 classroom repair projects. Currently, there are 3,428 being repaired, and another 5,896 classrooms are to be repaired soon. We have made progress, but clearly, this is not enough," she said.

"DepEd is committed to working with the Department of Public Works and Highways, to improve proper coordination and the Special Allotment Release Order request process so that we can build more and build faster," she added.

Duterte said the curriculum has been decongested to focus on foundational skills of the youth.

The pilot test of the K to 10 curriculum is ongoing in different schools in the country, in preparation for its full implementation on SY 2024 to 2025.

"This is not simply a DepEd curriculum – this is 'the Philippine Basic Education Curriculum'. Ito po ang Curriculum na inaasahan nating humulma sa kabataan bilang Bagong Pilipino. Ang Bagong Pilipino na may disiplina, integridad, may malasakit sa kapwa at pagmamahal sa bayan," Duterte shared.

In order for the students to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, DepEd is implementing its Learning Recovery Program through the National Learning Camp and Catch Up Fridays.

Mental health services and inclusivity are top of mind for Duterte - with alternative delivery modes for teenage mothers and persons living with medical conditions, and participation of student indigenous peoples and persons with disabilities.

'DepEd DIGI-ED 2028'

Services, like the DepEd Telesafe Hotline, are also available - as the agency transitions to boosting its digital infrastructure - dubbed as "DepEd Digi Ed 2028."

"This will be our flagship program to banner our commitment to adaptability and technological advancement. Through the DepEd DigiEd 2028, we will pursue full digitization and interconnectivity of all DepEd offices and schools nationwide. We will provide School-Wide WiFi," said Duterte.

Duterte adds that they are in talks with internet providers as the department looks to provide adequate internet access to both teachers and learners.

"We will optimize the use of technology while ensuring its responsible and ethical use, especially with the world exploring Artificial Intelligence in both teaching and learning. We will be launching the MATATAG Portal... The Portal will house all digital learning resources and applications to make both learning and teaching materials easily accessible even in times of calamities. The portal also seeks to connect multiple DepEd systems in order to provide real-time education statistics and information to our stakeholders," she added.

Poa said DepEd's procurement strand is doing its best to meet its timeline.

"Every Friday, meron po tayong meeting with the procurement strand and all end users and program owners para po namo-monitor natin regularly iyong ating procurement process. Siyempre po, hindi pa rin perpekto ang naging procurement noong 2023, pero kami ay natuto sa mga delays na na-experience namin. And hopefully with those lessons pagdating sa 2024 mas mapapaganda po at mapapabilis," he shared.

PROMISES TO REALITY

Asked as to when Duterte is expected to deliver her promises in today's Basic Education Report, Poa replied: "As soon as possible naman parati ang ating vice president. Siyempre may mga things that will take time, for example iyong mga kailangan natin ng pag-aaral, there are things that need consulatation. Pero iyong kaya nating gawin na agad - tulad ng admin tasks - ay gusto nating gawin na talaga kaagad."

Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who attended the event as guest of honor, praised Duterte for her "candid, clear, and comprehensive" report.

“I’m happy to note that this report, the Basic Education Report, is candid, clear, comprehensive, and I think you will agree, quite compelling. So, certainly, the milestones achieved so far deserve our congratulations," Marcos told the crowd present in a hotel in Pasay.

"Every school will steadfastly stand as a no-bully zone; a sanctuary for diversity, a resource center for teens, a psychosocial first aid center, a mental health nurturer, a bulwark against the drug menace. A safe space for all. And most importantly, a safe space for our children," he added.

