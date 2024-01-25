Senior citizens and PWDs, whose polling precincts are located at upper levels of the school, are accommodated to cast their votes for the Barangay election at the faculty room of the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — All senior citizens in the Philippines, and not only the indigents, should get the increased monthly social pension amounting to P1,000, a lawmaker said Thursday.



The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) recently clarified that only senior citizens who are “frail, sickly, and have no financial support” are qualified to receive the increased pension under Republic Act 11916.

“Okay lang naman na nabigyan ng increase na P1,000. Pero sana po madagdagan kasi marami pa pong waiting list na indigents din na kailangan din ang pension. But better still, universal na sana, lahat na ng seniors makakatanggap,” United Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Milagros Magsaysay said in a public briefing.



Magsaysay is pushing for the passage of the “Universal Social Pension” bill to cover all 11 million senior citizens in the country.



Congress has identified a P60-million fund source if the measure passes into law, she said.



“Naisipan ko na ilaban iyong Universal Social Pension para ito, wala nang lista-lista, wala nang pila-pila. Lahat na lang ng senior citizens age 60 and above, mayaman man, mahirap man, may pension man o wala, makakatanggap ng pension na buwanan,” the lawmaker said.



“Nag-usap naman kami ni Speaker Martin Romualdez, at mayroon naman nang pondo na nakita ang appropriations [committee], so I hope naman na ma-push through na ito kasi ito talaga ang clamor ng lahat ng senior citizens,” she said.

CASH GIFT FOR SENIORS AGED 80 ABOVE



A separate measure seeks to grant P10,000 cash gifts to senior citizens who reach the age of 80, 85, 90 and 95, Magsaysay said.



Under the current Centenarians Act, only those who reach the age of 100 are entitled to a P100,000 cash gift.



“At least, they’re looking forward to receive something whether it’s the age of 80, 85, 90, 95 kaysa wala. Kaysa hintayin nilang mag-100 sila which is bibihira na ang makarating na makatanggap pa. So okay naman, at least, maski 10,000 lang ay mayroon silang hinihintay,” Magsaysay said.



“Approved na sa Kongreso; approved na rin sa Senado; approved na rin sa bicam. Nasa kay Pangulo na lang na pipirmahan, na kapag 80, 85, 90, 95 ay makakatanggap ang senior citizens ng 10,000,” she added.

