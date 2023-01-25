MANILA — A Senate panel on Wednesday kicked off its investigation into several alleged cases of human trafficking victimizing Filipinos, supposedly perpetrated by a Chinese mafia or syndicate.

“This is nothing less than a looming humanitarian crisis perpetrated by the vilest of criminal syndicates... We need to stop at nothing until those who collude with these syndicates are put behind bars. Anything short of this will only lead to more Filipinos being thrown to the wolves,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said during the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality hearing.

Hontiveros presented some victims of the alleged syndicate.

“Marami nang napabalitang nasibak pero tuluy-tuloy parin ang pagre-recruit ng mga Pilipino para mang-scam. May mga contact pa ba ang sindikato sa loob ng BI (Bureau of Immigration)? Bakit hindi ito maampat?” the senator asked.

(Many have been sacked from ther post, but the recruitment of Filipinos for scams continues. Does the syndicate have other contacts inside the BI? Why does this continue?)

Hontiveros urged a thorough investigation of BI officials, saying the Chinese mafia might have more connections inside the agency.

Alias "Ron," one of the Filipinos allegedly trafficked to Cambodia, said that his Chinese employers coerced him to recruit other Filipinos to work for crypto scam operations.

Ron alleged that their head of recruitment, a certain Rachel, has contacts with Immigration officers in Clark airport.

"Tahasang sinabi ni Rachel na nag-aabot sila sa immigration officer para makalabas yung mga Pilipino, pero hindi niya binigay ang mga pangalan ng mga contact nila sa immigration,” he said in the hearing.

(Rachel said they give money to immigration officers so that Filipinos could leave, but she did not name their contacts.)

Ron added that the recruitment happened online, prompting Hontiveros to urge social media platforms to crack down on trafficking schemes.

The witness also disclosed that his employer had him go through the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) using another company’s name, fake invitation letters, and other papers. Despite the false documents, he was supposedly given an Overseas Employment Certificate.

“Hindi ba ang employment contract ay dapat i-verify at i-authenticate? Wala bang kahit anong screening to identify possible red flags? Can syndicates hire right under the nose of the Philippine government?” Hontiveros asked.

(Shouldn't the employment contract be verified and authenticated first? Isn't there any screening to identify possible red flags?)

Hontiveros earlier bared the alleged trafficking of Filipinos in Myanmar and Cambodia who were forced to work as "crypto scammers."

