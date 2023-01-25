Traffic builds up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City amid cloudy skies and light rain showers on August 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — After months of delay, the exclusive lane for motorcycles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City may finally be implemented in February, an official said Wednesday.

MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes said they are looking to finish setting up the motorcycle lane by the middle of next month.

"We don’t want to start it na hindi kumpleto iyong mga road signages natin at lane markings, para walang excuse iyong mga motorista na mag-violate ng mga exclusive lanes na ito," he said.

The special lane is aimed at reducing the number of accidents and to improve the flow of traffic along Commonwealth Avenue.

According to the MMDA, 24,000 motorcycle-related accidents were recorded in 2022. Of those, 258resulted in deaths.

MOTORCYCLE RIDING ACADEMY

To further improve road safety, the MMDA will establish a motorcycle riding academy this first quarter of 2023.

"Io-orient po ulit sila sa traffic laws and regulations. Tuturuan sila ng tamang disiplina sa pagpapatakbo ng motorsiklo sa ating daan. Ituturo din ang basic riding course para makaiwas sila sa aksidente… Tuturuan sila ng mga basic emergency response," Artes said.

The official said taking the course will also make it easier for motorcycle drivers to book a job.

"Ang kagandahan po nito ay maiisyuhan sila ng certificate na tayo po ay nakipag-ugnayan sa iba’t ibang motorcylce riding app. Magkakaroon sila ng priority sa employment pag-graduate," he said.

Interested motorists may enroll for free.

— Report by Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News