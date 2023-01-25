Australia Day Festival 2023 ipagdiriwang ng mga Pinoy

AUSTRALIA - Ipagdiriwang ng mga Filipino-Australian ang Australia Day Festival 2023 sa January 26 na gaganapin sa The Filipino Hub, 463A Somerville Rd, Brooklyn VIC 3012. Inorganisa ito ng Filipino Community Council of Victoria, Inc. o FCCVI, isang umbrella body ng mga samahan ng mga Pilipino sa Victoria, Australia habang official media partner ang The Filipino Channel o TFC.

Inaanyayahan ng FCCVI ang mga kababayan na lumahok sa nasabing pagtitipon.

“Australia day is an annual holiday celebrated every January 26. Ito ay ipinagdiriwang para alalahanin ang kontribusyon ng bawat Australian sa nakaraan at kasalukuyan ng bansa.

FCCVI team kasama si Airo Ausan (2nd to the left) at FCCVI General Manager Roxanne Sarthou (in yellow blouse)

Higit sa lahat, this is the day for communities to re-commit in making Australia an even better place for the future. Ang araw na ito ay isa ring oportunidad para ipagdiwang ang cultural diversity at ang mayaman na migrant heritage sa bansa, na may malaking parte sa unique Australian identity. This celebration is assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council,” sabi ni Airo Ausan, FCCVI Commonwealth Home Support Program Coordinator.

Libre ang entry sa event at kailangan lamang magparehistro pagpasok sa venue para sa pa-raffle at ngayong taon ang unang pagkakataon na magkakaroon ng talent show sa pagtitipon kung saan nag-imbita ang organizer ng isang Australian X-Factor star.

“This celebration is free and open for everyone. Kaya I am inviting everyone to take their time, visit, Respect, Reflect and Celebrate Australia Day with us.

We have business expo, parade and talent show throughout the day. We also invited guest performers known in Victoria. Mayroon din tayong inihandang raffle giveaways para sa mga pupunta. Kaya ito ay magiging masayang araw talaga para lahat.

This is year, is our first year to conduct a Talent Show. Expect the showcase of different acts and be entertained with our world class contestants,” ani Ausan.

Para sa FCCVI, mahalagang ipagdiwang araw na ito na taun-taon at tuwing January 26 idinadaos sa Australia.

Paghahanda ng FCCVI team para sa Australia Day kasama ang mga volunteer

“For Filipino-Australians, ang araw na ito ay pag-alala sa lahat ng ating mga pinagdaanan to call Australia our home. This is also a time for us to connect as one community coming from diverse backgrounds. It is a day for us to remember our contributions o yung naging parte natin sa growth ng Australia as a nation.

After the pandemic and all the challenges brought by it in the past years. This is the best day to reflect on our contributions and our own identity in building our nation. To look at the side that we always belong to where we are now. Ito rin ay oportunidad for reconnection and unity in our community,” sabi ni Ausan.