MANILA — American horror film “Scream” is set to open in Philippines theaters on February 2, Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday.

The movie will be rated R-16 in the country and will be shown without cuts.

“Fans are guaranteed to see the film in its integral, original version, complete with all the strong language, gore, and graphic depiction of murders,” it said.

In “Scream 5,” a new killer will surface after 25 years and targets teenagers to unveil the “deadly” past of the town of Woodsboro.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to their iconic roles in “Scream” alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar, Paramountsaid.



"Scream" is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence ("Ready or Not," "V/H/S"). It is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson.