(Panfilo "Ping" Lacson answers questions from show host Boy Abunda. Screenshot from 'One-On-One Interviews with Boy Abunda')

MANILA - Serious issues need serious solutions, said presidential hopeful Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, as he made his pitch to voters during an interview with talk show host Boy Abunda.

“I’ll be a bit arrogant. I’m the most qualified, I’m the most competent, I’m the most experienced,” Lacson said on 'One-On-One Interviews with Boy Abunda' which aired on Monday night.

Saying that government is the country’s biggest problem and solution, Lacson vowed to lead by example, describing his leadership style as strong-willed and one that adopts one standard in implementing laws as a way to combat corruption.

The police chief-turned-senator said he hopes voters will be discerning in choosing their next leaders, and that they will not be swayed by “politics of entertainment.”

“Doon naman tayo sa serious politics. Pag-aralan natin. Ang problema nga, kulang sa pag-aaral ang ating mga botante kung saan nadadala sila doon sa mga alam mo na sino ang nakapagbigay ng dole-out. Malungkot,” Lacson said.

He revealed that he would not agree with his campaign team’s advice for him to dance during his sorties just to court voters.

“Diyan kami hind magkasundo ng campaign team ko Boy. Pag ka sinabi nilang ‘Kailangan sumayaw ka,’ may threshold ako doon," he said.

"We’re facing serious problems… Hanggang hindi ma-sacrifice ang authenticity ko, doon ako… I can be pliant but to a certain point."

"Pero pag ka wala nang kinalaman sa problema ng bansa, seryoso, we are facing tough problems that need tough solutions from tough leaders. And yet ‘pag hindi nagtutugma ang tatlong iyon, saan na naman tayo pupulutin, Boy?” Lacson said.

(If it has nothing to do on how we can solve the problems of our country, we will not resort to that._

The senator also said his vision for the country as President is for Filipinos to see an improvement in their lives and for government to regain the people’s trust by the end of his term.

“Alam mo kung ano ang vision ko sa country, Boy? Towards the end of my term, ito ang Pilipino, naga-analyze sa sarili niya, naga-analyze sa bansa niya, sigurado sa sarili niya na he’s now better off than when the new administration started."

(My vision is by the end of my term, Filipinos will analyze and see for themselves that they are in a much better position that when my administration began.)

"Tapos iyong bansa natin, parang ang taas ng tingin sa ating gobyerno. Hindi iyong tulad ngayon na ang tingin sa lahat ng government officials, bar none, tingin lahat kawatan e,” Lacson said.

(And by then, people will look up to government officials. Unlike now, when you have a bunch of corrupt leaders.)

“Kaninong kasalanan iyon? Hindi sa mamamayan. Kasalanan ng government. Again… the number one problem of our country is government and the solution is government.”

(But whose fault is it? Not of the people. It's the government's fault.)

Lacson said the presidency needs better qualifications, especially when even ordinary job applicants have to meet higher standards for employment.

The 1987 Constitution states that a presidential aspirant must be:

a natural born Filipino;

a registered voter;

must be able to read and write;

40 years of age on the day of the election; and

must have resided in the Philippines ten years before the election is held.

Still, Lacson points out, a higher educational attainment does not necessarily make one a good leader.

“Maraming may PhD na mas magaling magkanaw kaysa magsilbi,” Lacson said.