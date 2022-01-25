MANILA– Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said how the Office of the President uses its intelligence funds should be discussed with the public.

“Eh dapat maging public din, bakit naman hindi. Kung sa COVID-19,” said Domagoso in an interview.

(It should be made public. Why not? If it is on COVID-19.)

If the funds are used for national security operations, however, the local chief executive said prudence must be employed before discussing the matter, according to Domagoso.

“Kung (if) threat to national security, we have to be very careful, for your sake," he added.

He said security matters are dealt by appropriate agencies, which conduct study on the conduct of use of intelligence funds.

President Rodrigo Duterte has around P4.5 billion intelligence funds in his last year in office.

Duterte has refused to tell Congress how intelligence funds in the 2021 national budget would be spent, according to a copy of his veto message that ABS-CBN News obtained in 2020.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin had questioned why programmed allocations for intelligence and confidential funds, as well as the government's anti-insurgency program, were higher than funding for COVID-19 vaccines under last year's national budget.

– Jorge Carino, ABS-CBN News

