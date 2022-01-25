Sen. Ping Lacson at the senate hearing on illegal drugs on Nov. 23, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Presidential aspirant Sen. Ping Lacson on Tuesday maintained he did not violate the law when he left the country before a warrant of arrest could be served after he was implicated in the Dacer-Corbito double murder case.

Speaking on ANC's "Dateline," Lacson said he only availed of an option of an existing jurisprudence that allowed an accused to defend himself in court even if he makes himself scarce while his case undergoes trial.

"It was legal, it was right because that’s the option that I took. Nagkaroon lang na magaling ang aking at nagkataon lang, suwerte ko, siya ang lawyer ng bagong jurisprudence. I did not even know that. Before that, ang alam kong jurisprudence, kapag naisyuhan ka ng warrant of arrest, kailangan magpasailalim ka ng physical custody… sa BJMP or PNP, magpasailalim sa sa legal custody ng court. But it changed already," he said.

“Nagkaroon ng bagong jurisprudence. I think it’s the Tuliao case na kung saan even if the accused becomes scarce, pwedeng mag-file ng mga pleading, pwedeng umandar ang kaso. Masama ba if I took that action kesa makita kong ngingiti-ngiti iyong mga nagpe-persecute sa akin dahil nakitang nandoon ako sa likod ng rehas na bakal? Not for a second,” he added.

(There was new jurisprudence. The Tuliao case showed even if the accused becomes scarce, he or she can file a pleading and the procedures will continue. Was it bad that I took that action, instead of giving my critics the satisfaction of seeing me behind bars? Not for a second.)

Lacson insisted he did not get out of the criminal justice system, saying it was his judgment call, adding that he did not want to give his persecutors the satisfaction of seeing him behind bars for politically motivated charges.

“I was, in fact, a victim of injustice. And I was proven right. Hindi ba injustice iyon na nandoon iyong mga powerful officials of government na uutusan ang isang dati kong tauhan na mag-imbento, mag-fabricate just to do me in. Ang purpose lang naman nila noon para makulong lang ako, hindi naman ma-convict e,” Lacson said.

(They're purpose was to see me in jail, not to be convicted.)

Cesar Mancao has since apologized to Lacson for implicating him in the Dacer-Corbito murder case, saying people were only dictating his actions and forced him to sign an affidavit, which he stood by in courts.

The Supreme Court in 2011 junked with finality the case against Lacson on the Dacer-Corbito murder case.