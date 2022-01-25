Video courtesy of PTV

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered authorities to offer COVID-19 vaccines in evacuation sites where thousands who survived typhoon Odette were still staying.

Some 339,000 people remain in evacuation centers or are staying with relatives about a month after typhoon Odette left a trail of destruction across the southern and central Philippines, the disaster agency reported to Duterte in a taped meeting that aired on Tuesday.

Duterte said vaccines could be sent to evacuation sites on board the coast guard's fast crafts.

"I’d like to go there personally and again to ask the health workers to give vaccination to everyone there. Mas madali kasi na-ano na sila, we were able to gather them in one place, in several places for each barangay," he said.

(It's easier because we were able to gather them already in one place.)

Odette, the strongest storm to hit the country last year, left at least 406 dead, 65 missing, and 1,265 injured. It also damaged some 1.3 million houses, said National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad.