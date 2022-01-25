Comelec says not mandating vaccination for Halalan 2022 bets

Supporters of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr and running mate Davao City vice mayor Sara Duterte join the grand caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on December 8,2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it has no rules mandating vaccination for candidates before they can embark on their respective campaigns.

"There are no rules requiring vaccination of candidates in order for them to conduct their own campaign… For the campaigns, I believe there are no restrictions along those lines," Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in a press conference.

The official campaign period for national positions begins on Feb. 8, while the campaign period for local contests opens on March 25.

Campaigns will cease on May 7, two days before election day.

Vaccine hesitancy remains an issue among many Filipinos, amid fears of death and acquiring illnesses due to vaccines.

Many peer-reviewed studies already backed the efficiency and safety of several vaccines against COVID-19. While breakthrough infections are possible, most vaccines prevent hospitalizations and death.

