PH reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases; total nears 515,000

Inventory custodians demonstrate their tasks as local authorities visit the Royale Cold Storage facility in Taytay, Rizal on January 22, 2021. The facility, which was mainly used for food storage, could accommodate up to 28 million doses of the COVID19 vaccine in cold storage. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached 514,996 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 1,581 new coronavirus infections.

The DOH also reported 50 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 10,292 fatalities. This is the 6th time in the past week that the number of additional deaths is at least 50 per day.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team said the 2% case fatality rate is the highest in nearly six months or since August 1, 2020.

Monday's additional cases do not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit on time.

Topping the list of areas with new COVID-19 cases are Quezon City with 89, Cebu City with 88, Cavite province with 80, Davao City with 78, and Cebu province with 50.

The cases in the past weeks have been higher on average compared to December. The DOH has attributed this partly to the gathering of people during the Christmas and New Year's celebration.

There are also 13 new recovered patients or a total of 475,422 recoveries.

The DOH said 190 cases were found to have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count. Of these, 189 were recoveries.

This resulted in the adjustment of the total number of recoveries, which, on Sunday, was reported at 475,612, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Meanwhile, of the 29,282 active cases, 84.3% have mild symptoms, 8.6% are asymptomatic, 4.1% are in critical condition, 2.6% have severe symptoms, and 0.51% have moderate symptoms.

A total of 14 cases, 13 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally due to duplicate entries.

There was also 1 case tagged as recovered that turned out to be a fatality.

The OCTA Group estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may reach 530,000 by the end of the month.

On Monday, the group noted a surge in cases in Mountain Province and Kalinga. The former is where clusters of the new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant have been detected.

The Philippines confirmed its first coronavirus infection on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged in late 2019.

Currently, the country has 17 cases of the more transmissible UK COVID-19 variant.

Authorities expect the arrival in the country of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine next month as they aim to inoculate up to 70 million individuals to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

There are 42.3 million people currently infected with COVID-19 worldwide. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 99.2 million people have contracted the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, more than 2.1 million have died and almost 54.8 million have recovered.

RELATED VIDEO