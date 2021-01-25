Locsin orders halt of blood money payment over death of OFW in Kuwait

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Monday ordered Mohd. Noordin Pendosina Lomondot, Chargé d'Affaires, of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait to stop the payment of P7.5 million blood money over the death of a Filipino worker.

“The P7.5 million blood money to pay off this horror is changing hands even as I tweet; ordered Kuwait PE Lomondot to stop it; on our part we must match the P7.5 million offer to her surviving kin—NOW! Lomondot must make sure the court judgment of death is carried out;” Locsin tweeted.

Locsin was referring to the case of Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, a household worker who was tortured to death by her Kuwaiti employer in December 2019 due to jealousy.

A Kuwaiti criminal court last month handed a death verdict by hanging to Villavende's female employer, while the latter's husband was sentenced to four years imprisonment for covering up and not reporting the crime.

Locsin warned: “There must be hell to pay if anyone on our side shows ambivalence and a lack of total commitment. This is unforgivable.”

"Malacañang is on to this ignominy. There must be hell to pay if anyone on our side shows ambivalence and a lack of total commitment. This is unforgivable," the top diplomat added.

Locsin posted the image of the dead worker.

“Courtesy of 5 Star Manpower and Recruitment Corporation. At the root of every tragedy is a native recruitment agency,” he said in another tweet.

Villavende's embalming certificate showed that she died due to “acute failure of heart and respiration as result by (sic) shock and multiple injuries in the vascular nervous system.”

