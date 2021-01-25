Hontiveros warns of China's 'vaccine diplomacy' impact

MANILA - Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday warned the nation about China’s possible agenda in propagating its so-called “vaccine diplomacy” and its would-be impact to the country.

“Binanggit po 'yan ng Philippine Ambassador to China. Isinulat na 'yan sa iba’t ibang media. Halimbawa, kinarry (carried) 'yung isang study ng isang Singapore-based think tank na hindi unconditional itong pag-alok ng Tsina ng kanilang mga vaccine bilang umano global public good. That she really need to use these vaccines to bolster its image to the world, allegedly to win the hearts and minds of the different people,” Hontiveros said in a virtual presser.

(That has been mentioned by the Philippine Ambassador to China. Other media outlets have written about it. For example, a Singapore-based think tank carried the story, saying that China's offer of vaccine as global public good is not unconditional. That she really needs to use these vaccines to bolster its image to the world, allegedly to win the hearts and minds of the different people.)

Hontiveros said she would not mind such supposed policy for as long as the deal would be “fair and realistic.”

What is worrisome, she said, is that there are still many questions on China's Sinovac and Sinopharm, two of the drug makers across the world that developed vaccines against COVID-19.

Hontiveros said procuring vaccines from China will be okay for as long as the transaction will be not affect the country’s national interest, especially in the West Philippine Sea.

“Our sovereignty and our territory in the West Philippine Sea. Mahirap na kung sasabihing tayo ay BFFs, may special relationship. Baka mamaya, mayroon na namang palusutin na hindi dapat in terms of vaccines, for national interest, or vaccines for West Philippine Sea territory,” she said.

(Our sovereignty and our territory in the West Philippine Sea. It is difficult to say we are best friends, we have a special relationship. They may again find ways to skirt the law in terms of vaccines for national interest, or vaccines for West Philippine Sea territory.)

According to the legislator, being fair and transparent means following all the process and requirements, which include applying for the Food and Drug Administration’s clearance.

“Ang sa akin lang ay every part of our COVID-19 response, kahit donasyon pa 'yan, kailangang marinig natin sa FDA na safe 'yan, effective 'yan, darating sa tamang panahon at walang malabong usapan, tulad na isasantabi muna ang West Philippine Sea dahil nagpo-procure tayo ng vaccines. Walang ganoon," she said.

(For me, every part of our COVID-19 response, even though it's a donation, we should hear from FDA that that is safe, that is effective, and that it will arrive at the right time, and there will be no vague agreements like we set aside the issue of the West Philippine Sea because we will be procuring vaccines. I hope we don't have that.)

