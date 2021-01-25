Edukasyon dapat ilagay sa sentro ng COVID-19 recovery: UNESCO

Mga estudyanteng lumalahok sa online class mula sa kanilang bahay sa Parañaque noong Setyembre 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Dapat pahalagahan ang edukasyon pagdating sa pag-recover ng mga bansa mula sa COVID-19 pandemic, sabi ngayong Lunes ng United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Ayon kay UNESCO Assistant Director for Education Stefania Giannini, aabot sa 24 milyong kabataan sa buong mundo ang nanganganib na mag-drop out bunsod ng epekto ng pandemya sa sektor ng edukasyon.

May higit 20 bansa ang nagpapatupad ng school closure habang nagpapatupad naman ng reduced academic schedule ang iba, ani Giannini.

"The future of the generation is under severe threat. Prolonged and repeated school and university closures are increasing learning losses and taking a rising toll on the mental health of students," ani Giannini sa isang online forum kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng International Day of Education.

Iginiit din ni United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres na dapat protektahan ang edukasyon upang maiwasan ang isang "generational catastrophe."

"Even before the pandemic, some 258 million children and adolescents were out of school... in 2021, we must seize all opportunities to turn this situation around," aniya.

Para sa Department of Education ng Pilipinas, naging tapat ito sa pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng edukasyon sa bansa sa gitna ng pandemya.

"We continued even as face-to-face teaching and class sessions were not allowed. And now we are strengthening the technologies side of education so that we not only cut down on costs but also become much more efficient in keeping in touch, in keeping abreast with all the development," ani Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

Dahil bawal ang face-to-face classes, nagpatupad ang DepEd ng distance learning, kung saan nag-aaral ang mga estudyante mula sa kanilang mga bahay sa pamamagitan ng mga module, online class, TV at radyo.

Nasa 25 milyong estudyante ang nag-enroll sa basic education schools nitong school year, base sa datos ng DepEd, mas mababa ng 2 milyon kompara sa bilang noong nakaraang academic year.

Aminado si Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan na may pagsubok sa pagbibigay ng de kalidad na edukasyon, pero tinutugunan naman ito ng "Sulong Edukalidad" program ng ahensiya.

