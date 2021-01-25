DepEd probes teachers allegedly buying ready-made research papers

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday it is investigating reports that teachers have been buying ready-made research papers for promotion and funding.

In a Viber message, DepEd Public Service Affairs Director June Arvin Gudoy confirmed that the department was looking into the matter, which was raised by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate basic education committee, urged the DepEd to probe reports of teachers buying ready-made research papers, which he said were “unethical practices” that “show lack of integrity and should not be tolerated.”

The lawmaker issued a statement after a Facebook user made a post claiming that some teachers have been engaging in such practice. The post even included screenshots of teachers inquiring for ready-made papers.

DepEd Planning Services Director Roger Masapol said the department does not tolerate “any fraud or any form of ethical infringement of research.”

Masapol explained that the department had research management guidelines, which placed “safeguards to ensure that research proposals and completed research studies adhere to the highest ethical standards.”

Under the guidelines, teachers conducting research are required to submit an “anti-plagiarism and absence of conflict of interest declaration.”

“This will be further validated during the initial evaluation where the research committee secretariat will check on plagiarism and possible conflict of interest in the conduct of the research,” Masapol said.

“Checks on plagiarism and possible fraud are also included in the acceptance of the completed research,” he said.

The DepEd official urged the public to report fraudulent research studies, noting those who would be caught plagiarizing may be blacklisted from availing any grant from the agency.

Masapol added that the department was developing a more comprehensive research ethics policy.

Gatchalian said the DepEd should also decongest the workload of teachers so they have more time to engage in research.

