Davao Oriental hospital under lockdown after 33 staff contract COVID-19

A Bureau of Fire Protection personnel decontaminates a hallway of the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center after 33 of its medical workers tested positive for COVID-19. Photo courtesy of BFP-SRU Davao Oriental

A hospital in Mati City, Davao Oriental suspended its operations Monday following a surge in COVID-19 cases among staff.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Reden Bersaldo said 33 healthcare workers at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 after the holiday season.

Bersaldo appealed for public understanding as the hospital's temporary closure will run for a period of 10 to 14 days, as its management scrambles to curb virus transmission in the compound.

Those who seek medical attention were advised to go to nearest district hospitals, rural and city health units, and other private clinics and hospitals.

"No new admissions or emergency cases will be catered during this period. However, all remaining admitted patients will be facilitated and discharged accordingly," Bersaldo said.

Bureau of Fire Protection and the hospital staff conducted decontamination of the whole hospital complex. Isolation and risk testing were also administered to all remaining employees and contacts.

Active cases in the provincial hospital are at 26. Seven healthcare workers meanwhile recovered from COVID-19.

Bersaldo clarified the DOPMC Telemedicine hotline via the hospital's Facebook page will still be open, and that they will refer patients to the One Hospital Mindanao Command Center through these channels: 09064875995 (Globe); 09208419965 (Smart); and (082) 2272731 local 1120.

Davao Oriental currently has a total of 748 confirmed cases, 125 of which are active cases. - report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO