COVID-19 cases surge seen in upland northern Luzon

MANILA — A surge in COVID-19 cases was seen in the northern provinces of Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Benguet, the OCTA Group said on Monday.

According to the group's report, the increase in new COVID-19 cases in the country is driven primarily by the surge in a few provinces.

"The report that a dozen cases of the SARS-Cov2 B.1.1.7 UK variant were identified in Bontoc, Mountain Province confirms the patterns that were observed in the post-holiday surge there," the independent research group pointed out.

WATCH: From Wuhan, how did COVID-19 spread all over the world? | TV Patrol

Watch more in iWantTFC

Both Mountain Province and Kalinga continued to record an increase in daily COVID-19 cases as of January 24, while also having high daily attack rates (ADAR) of more than 10 per 100,000 people.

ADAR is the number of new cases in a city or province over a two-week period, divided by the population of the city or province.

The Mountain Province, Kalinga and Benguet also have a positivity rate, or the number of persons who turn out positive for the virus out of all the tested individuals, of over 10 percent.

High positive rates “warrants an increase in testing capacity in these areas,” according to the OCTA Group.

Benguet has a positivity rate of 19 percent, despite not having a significant increase in the number of new cases.

OCTA Research, likewise, said the trend has leveled off in the National Capital Region, with a reproduction rate of 1.08 as of January 3, and a 4 percent decrease in new COVID-19 cases.

The trend, according to OCTA Research, "confirm(s) that NCR was able to avert a holiday surge, and this is attributed to the efforts of the national and local governments, the media, and the residents of NCR for cooperating in helping to avoid a possible surge."

"While this is a momentary victory for NCR, particularly in light of the surge been observed in other parts of the country, it is important that everyone remain vigilant, especially with the threat of the UK B.1.1.7 variant, which is opportunistic and at anytime can impact the course of the pandemic," OCTA Research added.

The country first recorded the presence of the new COVID-19 strain on Jan. 13, from a Filipino who arrived from Dubai on Jan. 7. He has since recovered.

Health authorities on Friday confirmed 16 more cases, including 12 in Bontoc, 2 in OFWs who returned from Lebanon, and one patient each from La Trinidad, Benguet and Calamba City, Laguna.

Areas outside NCR reports surge in COVID-19 cases

The research group emphasized that the increase in new COVID-19 cases in the country is driven primarily by the surge in a few provinces.

Data from the OCTA Research Group

The DOH earlier noted that the additional cases came from areas outside the capital region.

Benguet, Pangasinan, Kalinga, Isabela, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Misamis Oriental, and Quezon have a positivity rate of over 10 percent this month, the research group's data showed.

The World Health Organization has recommended a positivity rate threshold of below 5 percent, in order to contain the virus and before reconsidering easing or removing lockdowns.

Provinces or areas with high positivity rate, the group said, means that these places need close monitoring by the local government units.

The Philippines has been reporting fewer than 2,000 daily cases for the majority of January.

As of Monday, COVID-19 so far sickened 514,996 people in the Philippines. The tally includes 10,292 deaths, 474,422 recoveries, and 29,282 active cases.