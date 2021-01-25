48 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases breach 13,800

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,828 on Monday as 49 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 8 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of new cases is the highest since January 22, when DFA reported 127 new cases across all regions.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,055, as 8,828 of those infected have recovered, while 945 have died.

Today, the DFA reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 84. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/GrX69uxg4O — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 25, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 770 in the Asia Pacific, 686 in Europe, 2,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 78 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 514,996 people. The tally includes 10,292 deaths, 474,422 recoveries, and 29,282 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 99.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. The Philippines has reported 17 cases of the said variant.

Over 2.1 million people have died while more than 54.7 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

