34 contacts of Bontoc’s UK variant cases test positive for COVID but negative for new variant

28 other contacts await genome sequencing results of submitted samples

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippine government, as of Monday, has yet to detect additional cases of the new COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom and is said to be more transmissible, with 6 close contacts of the 12 UK variant cases in Bontoc, Mountain Province testing negative for it.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told media that samples of 28 other contacts of the UK variant cases in Bontoc were also submitted for genome sequencing at the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) and are awaiting results.

The Philippines detected its first UK variant case on January 13, a 29-year-old real estate agent and Quezon City resident who traveled to Dubai with his girlfriend.

But Vergeire said the Filipino who arrived in the country on December 13 from the UK is now considered the Philippines’ “index case”, or very first case of the new variant. The person initially tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.

This person is among the 16 UK variant cases announced by the Department of Health last Friday that brought the country's total UK variant cases to 17 after the Jan. 13 case.

“We are still determining the (actual) index case as we do our back tracking of contact tracing. Though now, we treat the individual who came home on December 13 as our index case,” Vergeire said in a message to the media.

Four of the 12 cases in Bontoc are considered 1st generation or direct close contacts, including the country's index case.

Of the 144 close contacts of these 4 cases, 116 were tested for COVID-19. Seventy-four tested negative, while 42 were positive for the disease.

Eight of the 42 were among the tally of 12 UK variant cases in Bontoc announced last Friday, while six others were found to be positive for COVID-19 but not of the new variant. The remaining 28 are awaiting results from the PGC.

Vergeire said the "index case" went home to Bontoc on December 14 and stayed in a household with relatives. The person interacted with some people on December 24 for Christmas, and on December 26 for a traditional ritual. On December 29, the person manifested symptoms.

3 CLUSTERS

“What we have seen here in this contact tracing efforts, we have identified already 3 clusters of infection,” she said.

The health official cautioned however that the details are “not definite” yet. “We are just giving you the details. Pinaga-aralan pa (We are still studying it),” she said.

Vergeire said they are still looking at other possible sources of the COVID clusters in the area.

BENGUET

For the lone UK variant case in La Trinidad, Benguet, 97 close contacts (1st and 2nd generation) have been identified.

“Four ang nagpositibo sa close contacts n'ya,” Vergeire said, identifying them as the mother, father, sibling and grandmother of the UK variant case.

(Four tested positive among the close contacts.)

But the official did not say if these 4 contacts already underwent genome sequencing to check for the new variant.

Vergeire said they are also still following up for more close contacts.

OTHER AREAS

The two other returning overseas Filipinos with the UK variant who were reported on Friday were traced to Iloilo and Binangonan, Rizal.

The case in Iloilo was already located, Vergeire said, but the one in Binangonan is still going through verification.

“Yung sa Calamba, Laguna, they are now doing the initial investigation,” Vergeire said of the other UK variant case mentioned also last Friday.

“So, take note that based on the latest available data, our case from Calamba city is not linked to cases from La Trinidad or Bontoc. We are still verifying if there is a link between the La Trinidad case to the Bontoc cases,” she said.

The health official said the last batch of UK variant cases were mainly from Cordillera Administrative Region because when they did the convenience sampling, they were able to get samples through the biobank of the Baguio General Hospital Medical Center.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has logged 513,619 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 27,765 active infections, 10,242 deaths, and 475,612 recoveries.

The country's first confirmed coronavirus infection was announced Jan. 30 last year, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged in last 2019.

The government expects the initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next month as it aims to inoculate up to 70 million individuals to achieve herd immunity against the new coronavirus.

