Israeli soldiers on a Merkava tank patrol along the southern part of the border with the Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis, as seen from an undisclosed location in Israel, Jan. 23, 2024. More than 25,400 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

MANILA (UPDATED) — A soldier of Filipino descent was among 21 troops killed in a massive explosion in Gaza this week, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said on Wednesday.



The parents of the soldier, Sergeant First Class Cydrick Garin, are both Filipinos. His mother lives in Tel Aviv, while his father is preparing to travel to Israel, the embassy said on Facebook.

“The Embassy and the Filipino Community in Israel share in the grief of the family of Sgt. Garin and join in prayers for strength, peace, and comfort for all those he left behind. May his memory be a blessing,” it said.

Israel on Monday suffered its army's biggest single-day losses since ground operations in Gaza started.

Twenty-one of the 24 troops killed on Monday were reservists slain "when a squad of terrorists surprised the force" with fire from a rocket-propelled grenade, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

The army said the grenade hit a tank and two buildings they were trying to blow up.

On the ground, fighting raged in Khan Yunis, Gaza's main southern city, which the Israeli army said it had "encircled".

UN agencies and aid groups have sounded the alarm about the growing threat of disease and famine in Gaza, where an estimated 1.7 million people are uprooted.

ISRAELI ENVOY TO PH CONDOLES WITH FAMILY OF SLAIN SOLDIER

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Ilan Fluss expressed sympathy to the family of Garin and vowed assistance.



"We are now in the process of assisting the father to go to Israel to be there for the funeral and to be with his wife in this difficult time of sorrow," Fluss told media on the sidelines of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



"It's an opportunity to express our sympathy and condolences to the family," he added.



Fluss said Garin changed his life when he joined the Israel Defense Forces.



"Being a Israeli-Filipino, it's already challenging being in the minority," Fluss said.



The ambassador said Garin was recruited to the Israeli Defense Forces when an officer gave him a chance during an investigation.



"He was pushing his way in. Until an officer said 'I'll give you a chance'. It's amazing, he grabbed this chance and joined the IDF," Fluss said.



"This is an opportunity in serving, he took the opportunity and he excelled, and got recognition for excellence in the service, he got promoted. He really changed his life," he added.

The Gaza war broke out with Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

In response, Israel has carried out a relentless offensive that has killed at least 25,490 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Militants also seized 250 hostages, and Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza. That number includes the bodies of at least 28 dead hostages, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

US news outlet Axios reported on Monday that Israel had proposed to Hamas, via Qatari and Egyptian mediators, a new deal to free all the hostages over two months.

The Gaza war has spurred fears of a wider escalation, with a surge in violence involving Iran-backed Hamas allies across the region.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse, and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News