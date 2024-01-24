Senate to question COMELEC's 'ministerial duty' on people's initiative process

Members of the Senate declare their dissent against a people's initiative for charter change in a manifesto during a session in Pasay City on January 23, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Minutes after Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri read the Upper House’s manifesto opposing the people’s initiative (PI), senators immediately discussed their next move to combat the PI which is being pushed by the People’s Initiative for Reform and Modernization Action (PIRMA).

It was Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva who opened the question regarding the legal mandate of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to plainly accept signed PI forms, without checking first if these were accomplished legally.

“Ano ba ang accountability ng ating mga opisyales ng COMELEC para tingnan ito. Kasi ho, may isang nagsasabi sa isang artikulo na ang tanging mandato lamang ng COMELEC ay tumanggap ng pirma. Hindi na po nila iniimbestigahan ito. pero meron ding nagsasabi na pwedeng mag-imbestiga,” Villanueva pointed out during Senate’s Tuesday night session.

According to Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, senators need not wait for the PI petition’s formal filing to question the COMELEC’s so-called “ministerial duty.”

“Hindi na ho natin kailangang lalantad pa yung mga taong nasa likod nito, magpa-file pa ng petition sa COMELEC... pwede na tayong mag-meeting on this legal matter. Kasi tinatanggap ng comelec yung mga binibigay ng PIRMA. So therefore, COMELEC is following a certain procedure,” Pimentel pointed out.

“Your (Pimentel) experiences as a bar topnotcher will be helping us in these cases, and we will be filing this together,” Zubiri told Pimentel.

COMELEC Chairman George Garcia welcomed the Senate’s plan as he stressed that they did not ask to be caught between the pro and anti-charter change camps.

The Commission, he added, is only doing its “ministerial duty” to accept the signed PI forms.

In truth he said, the PI moves actually hamper their preparations for the 2025 midterm elections.

“Ang importante yung mag-file sila (PIRMA) at least may guidelines. At least may rules... sinusunod lang po namin kung ano ang patakaran. And again, kung may mali sa patakaran, maganda pong makwestyon yung mismong patakaran. Pwede nyong gawing respondent ang Commission on Election, para may precedent,” Garcia explained.

“Kung sa palagay nila mali yung procedure, proseso na nakalagay dun sa guidelines. Sa Comelec Resolution 10650, then open po yun for question,” he added.

PIRMA National Lead Convenor Noel Oñate meanwhile conveyed his group’s disappointment over the content of the Senate manifesto, seeing it as a way to “stop the true will of the people.”

“Ang people’s initiative po ay direct participation ng taumbayan because sila mismo ang nagtataguyod na baguhin, pagandahin ang ating batas,” Oñate said.

Despite the Senate’s opposition and would-be legal moves, the people’s initiative will continue, PIRMA legal counsel Atty Aris Gana said.

“Some quarters who are saying that we should stop because there’s going to be a constituent assembly. But we, as counsels for PIRMA, are saying that well, that is another alternative. We cannot stop. We have the momentum, we’re gaining ground. It’s the people’s voice,” Gana stressed.

Oñate meantime said they can complete their required 8M plus voter signatures in “2 to 3 months” time.

“Kami po ay confident na makukuha namin ang 3% per district at 12 percent nationwide nab aka sumobra pa... palagay ko po within 2-3 months kuha na naming ang signature” Oñate said.

Garcia in reaction stressed that such time frame would also mean a very tight schedule to accomplish PIRMA’s intention to reach a plebiscite either in September or October.

Submitted PI forms will only be entertained by the COMELEC the moment PIRMA formally file their PI petition.

Such step will be followed by the COMELEC’s “determination” of the filed PI forms and petition’s “form and substance” which Garcia said, has no specific deadline to begin with.

Only when the form and substance pass the COMELEC can the validation of signatures proceed, and afterwards, the setting of the date for plebiscite, Garcia said.

“Kapag November-December we cannot do the plebiscite. Pagka ganun, 2026 na tayo (makakapag-plebiscite). Pagka November-December kasi, peak na ng prep yun (sa 2025 elections),” Garcia said.

Meantime, Senators Villanueva and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa are now using their social media pages to encourage the people to report any wrongdoing in PI signature solicitation activities.

Other senators like Win Gatchalian are also doing the rounds to explain to the people the negative impact to the nation of PI.

Gatchalian meantime stated the importance of hearing the President directly discussing the PI.

“Magkakaroon uncertainty. Yan ang pinaka-ayaw ng mga investors... mahalaga na ang Pangulo gamitin ang kanyang boses para maiwasan ang potential crisis,” Gatchalian, in a news briefing said.

Dela Rosa meantime disclosed that he already requested Senator Imee Marcos to conduct her investigation of PI pay-offs in Davao, given the willingness of many people their to attest the truthfulness of those incidents.

“Yes, andami. Hindi na nga namin makarga dito. Manghiram tayo C130 para dalhin dito sa Senado. Libo libo nag-execute affidavit doon sa Davao dadalhin dito, ay hindi kaya. Wala tayo panggastos dyan. I suggested to the chair, Senator Imee, baka pwedeng dun na lang sa Davao... maghearing para di na maggastos,” Dela Rosa said.

Marcos heads the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation which is set to investigate the alleged PI pay-offs.

