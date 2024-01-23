Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED) — The camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Tuesday dared several former members of his church to file a complaint against him instead of airing their sexual abuse allegations in a Senate hearing.

The former KOJC members, including 2 Ukrainians, told the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Monday that Quiboloy and other members of the church had sexually abused them.

The committee headed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros has "questionable" intent in summoning Quiboloy to its next hearing, said his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio.

"Ang Senado ay hindi po ito piskalya, hindi po ito NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), hindi po ito kahit anong investigative body para sa krimen," Topacio reasoned.

"Ang mga imbestigasyon lang po nito ay in aid of legislation at anong legislation ang gustong amyendahan o isagawa ng Senado? Ang nangyayari po rito, ginagawa pong trial by publicity," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Quiboloy's camp is "studying our options" for the next Senate hearing, Topacio said.

Addressing the pastor's accusers, his lawyer added: "Kung ang kanila pong pakay ay mga tinatawag nilang reklamo, and’yan naman po ang ating piskalya, and’yan ang ating kapulisan, bakit hindi mag-file ng kaso? Bakit po sa ganitong pamamaraan ang ginagawa po nila?"

"Ang kahulugan lang po n’yan, hindi kayang i-sustain itong mga alegasyon na ‘to sa korte kaya naghaharap po sila ng friendly forum kung saan kontrolado po nila ang proceedings at hindi pareha," Topacio said.



In the meantime, Quiboloy will stay in the Philippines, he said.

"Wala po siyang balak na ito po ay iwasan o takbuhan," said the lawyer.

Meanwhile, Hontiveros urged Quiboloy to show up in the next Senate hearing, where more witnesses are expected to testify against him.

"Kung handa na siya, magpakita na lang siya sa Senado. Siya ang sentro ng paratang ng mga biktima kaya siya ang dapat sumagot," she said in a video message.

