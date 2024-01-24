The Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig in this photos taken on June 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Government offices under the executive branch will soon receive new appliances that are more energy efficient as the administration pushes to decrease energy consumption in the public sector by at least 10 percent, an official from the Department of Energy (DOE) said on Wednesday.



Malacañang earlier released a directive to accelerate the implementation of the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP), which mandates public offices to practice the “judicious use of energy resources through intensified conservation efforts and efficient utilization.”



“Gagawa po tayo ng imbentaryo, ang layon po natin sa mga susunod na taon ay ma-improve na po iyan, ma-retrofit natin, mapalitan na po natin ng mas energy efficient option iyong mga appliances na ginagamit ng ating pamahalaan,” said Patrick Aquino, head of the DOE’s Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EUMB).

“Asahan po ng mga kasamahan natin sa gobyerno na magro-roll out po tayo ng programa para po ma-upgrade or mas maging energy efficient po iyong mga existing appliances na po ang ginagamit na equipment ng ating pamahalaan,” he told state television PTV.



The DOE will also conduct energy spot checks and energy audits in different national agencies and local government unit offices to check if they have been complying with the directive to conserve energy, Aquino said.



“Ang tinitingnan natin kung ano iyong naging dahilan sa pagtaas ng kanilang konsumo,” he said.



“Kaya nga po ang ating paalala sa ating mga kasamahan sa pamahalaan na tingnan, pasadahan natin iyong mga proseso natin, tingnan natin iyong paggamit natin ng mga appliances at mayroong mga opportunities tayong makikita na para pababain iyong ating konsumo,” he said.



Among the DOE’s recommendations to save energy is for government offices to consider flexible work arrangements.

“Iniengganyo natin ang ating mga opisina ng pamahalaan na mag-work from home nga kung kakailanganin natin,” he said.



“Iyong may mga frontline services siyempre bawasan natin kung kaya,” he added, noting that any changes to work arrangements should still be compliant with requirements under the Civil Service Commission.



Keeping air-conditioning at 24-degrees Celsius also helps save energy, Aquino said.



“Batay po sa pag-aaral ng ating DOE, sa bawat degree pong ibinababa natin sa 24 degrees ay nasa dalawa hanggang limang porsiyento po iyong nadadagdag na pagtaas sa konsumo,” he said.



“Panatilihin din po nating malinis iyong air filter at iyong atin pong electric fans ay linisin rin po iyong plate,” he added.



Last year, the Department of Energy (DOE) said it would adjust its office hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursdays to help the country reduce the demand for power.

The DOE earlier said that a large amount of energy can be saved if the setting of air condition units is maintained at around 24-degrees Celsius.



In 2019, Philippine energy prices were deemed to be the most expensive in Southeast Asia “at roughly US$0.20 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) or Php 10 per kWh,” according to a report from think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.