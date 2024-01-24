Policemen in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 21, 2022. EPA-EFE/Jiji Press

MANILA (UPDATE) — A Filipina arrested in Tokyo in connection to the death of a Japanese couple is "in good condition," an ambassador said on Wednesday.

A consul general was allowed to personally talk to the Filipina at a detention center on Tuesday, Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Ang request lang po kasi ng pulis na nagpahintulot na pwede tayong mag-meet is hindi raw po puwedeng pag-usapan ang kaso, so kinumusta na lang po namin yung ating kababayan. And ang sabi naman po niya na okay daw po siya, in good condition," she said.

The Filipina has secured a court-appointed lawyer and asked Philippine authorities to relay a message to her family, the ambassador added.

The Filipina is a former girlfriend of the deceased couple's son. She was seen with a man in security camera footage taken in the house's vicinity on Jan. 16, the police said.

The Filipino man seen in the video and suspected of abandoning the bodies was arrested this week. Philippine authorities are waiting to get access to him, Garcia-Albano said,

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) meanwhile assured the public that the Philippines is "on top of the situation" amid the sensitivity and data privacy concerns hounding the case.

Speaking to reporters, DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said proceedings on the case are ongoing.

"The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo is working closely with Japanese police authorities on the case. It is a sensitive case, and there are strict data privacy laws. So we do not like to actually continue to grant interviews or alike, largely because we feel that we do not like to unduly and adversely affect the ongoing proceedings," she said.

Daza shared it is "difficult" to provide more details on the case but assured the public that they are "doing what needs to be done."

"But the assurance is, yes we are on top of the situation, our post in Tokyo is doing what needs to be done. And should legal assistance be needed, legal assistance will then be provided," she explained.

Despite the two Filipinos' arrest, they are not yet accused of killing the Japanese couple, the DFA said Tuesday.



“Hindi po siya inaakusahan na pumatay. Ang akusasyon sa kaniya ay abandonment, meaning kapag ikaw ay may nakitang bangkay o patay na tao at iniwan mo lang at di mo nireport sa police, puwede kang kasuhan kasi maaring kasabwat ka sa pamamatay,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said.

“Ayon sa Japanese CCTV, nakita yung Pilipina sa lugar kung saan namatay yung couple at parang dinidispose yung madugong damit ng mga couple kaya siya ay under investigation ngayon,” he told state television PTV. “Wag natin sabihin na siya ay inaakusahan na pumatay. Wala pa tayo doon.”

Kyodo News identified the victims as Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, residents of Tokyo's Adachi Ward.

The case came to light after the couple's son called the police upon finding traces of blood at the home on Jan. 16. Officers discovered the bodies under a bathroom floor on Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

It added that both bodies were found with multiple stab wounds, with the man's injuries indicating signs of a struggle, investigative sources have said.

—With reports from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

