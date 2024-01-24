Environmental activists hold a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Manila on January 24, 2024, on the 13th Anniversary of the Murder of Dr. Gerry Ortega and UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom o and Opinion Irene Khan's Visit to the Philippines. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Members of some environmental groups such as Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment and Environmental Defender’s Congress rallied in front of the Supreme Court, Wednesday on the death anniversary of slain environmentalist and broadcaster Dr. Gerry Ortega.



Danilova Molintas said the visit of United Nations Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan is a sign that the environmental defenders must pursue in seeking justice for Dr. Ortega.



"We feel it’s a great time talaga to push for– to make sure justice is really done for Doc Gerry, not only as a broadcast journalist but also as an environmental defender," said Molintas.

"Most journalists and environmental kills are [at risk] of so many attacks, all sorts of attacks. Including killings, starting from harassment, cases filed against them, and the many killings also of journalists," he added.

"So we feel that this is the right time to ask justice for him, and when we get justice for him, maybe we can get justice for everyone else."

The group also asked the Supreme Court to review its decision on December 4, 2023 to transfer the case from Puerto Princesa local Court in Palawan to Quezon City local court.



“Supreme court to review… the exact legal term for that… possibility to take back its decision allowing the movement of the case from Palawan,” Len Olea said.

They are worried that the trial will start again once it is transferred to a local court in Quezon City, despite the information they got from their group in Palawan that the court is set to release a verdict soon.

"Ibig sabihin magsisimula ulit yung trial sa Quezon City at tingin po natin hindi magandang development [ito]," Olea said.

"[Ang] tingin ng pamilya, maayos naman ang takbo ng kaso sa Puerto Princesa. In fact, naglabas ng warrant of arrest ang local court sa Puerto Princesa laban kay Joel Reyes, na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin naaresto at nakukylong ng mga awtoridad," Olea added.

"So tingin po natin ay makakapabagal pa ito lalo sa paghahanap ng hustisya."

Meanwhile the group called on UN Rapporteur Khan to recognize the lack of accountability for the murdered journalists and to push forward recommendations that would address impunity especially for reporters.

“Panawagan natin kay Special rapporteur Irene Khan ay kilalanin ang kawalan ng pananagutan… at push forward recommendations that would address impunity particularly for reporter,” Olea added.



The group claimed there were 199 journalists killed in the Philippines and it was saddening that none of the masterminds were convicted under the Marcos administrations.

RELATED VIDEO