BI flags resurgence of age falsification scheme among Middle East-bound OFWs

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday flagged the resurgence of illegal recruiters who falsify the age of Filipinos seeking to work in the Middle East.

The BI recently intercepted a young woman, who was bound to work for the Middle East, after confirming that she is younger than the age declared on her work and travel documents, Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

“Bago tayo mai-deploy, ang Pilipino po bago ma-deploy sa Middle East as service worker, as bilang OFW po ay mayroon pong age requirement, it’s 24 years old,” she told state television PTV.

“Ngayon po, mayroon po tayong mga ilang kababayan that are resorting to falsifying their age to make it seem like they are older than they really are upang maging eligible po for deployment,” she said.

“May purpose po iyong mga age limitations na iyon for the protection of the OFW, and these are part of negotiations between countries so hindi po natin basta puwedeng sini-circumvent iyong mga age limitations na ito,” she added.

Based on the statements of the woman who was recently intercepted, her recruiters handed her all the falsified documents when she arrived at the airport hours before her flight to the Middle East, Sandoval said.

Among the fake documents in the woman’s possession were passports, birth certificates and IDs, she said.

“Ito po ay nakikita natin na malaking scheme, trafficking scheme dahil ultimo po mga menor de edad at mga underage ay dini-deploy po natin and it makes them very vulnerable po,” the Immigration spokesperson said.

“Kaparehas na kaparehas po ito ng pattern noong ilan pong mga na-intercept natin in the past few years,” she said.

“That’s why we’re worried po kasi tumigil na po iyong mga nai-intercept natin na ganoon. Pero ngayon po, for 2024 – ito, nag-pop up na naman itong isang biktima na ito,” she added.

So far, the BI said it intercepts around 30 human trafficking victims in various gateways in the country daily.

“Many of these victims are still being recruited on social media,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said it is too early to say if there is an upward trend in the number of trafficking victims in the Philippines.

“Siguro po for 2024, hindi naman pa po tayo sa ngayon. It’s too early siguro to say na tumataas or bumababa,” she said.

“But given the reopening of the shores of different countries from the past few years, definitely tumaas iyan dahil open na ulit iyong iba’t ibang bansa after the pandemic,” she said.

“But we’re hoping po that with the increased awareness natin on human trafficking, on this scheme, on illegal recruitment ay mas mabawasan po kahit papaano iyong mga nabibiktima.”



