TOKYO, JAPAN - Nagwagi ang Pilipinas ng International Award sa 8th Sustainable Finance Awards na ginanap sa Nihon Press Centre sa Tokyo, Japan noong January 18, 2023.

Ang nasabing awards ay pinangungunahan ng Research Institute for Environmental Finance o RIEF na isang asosasyon na nagsusulong ng "environmental finance" bilang financial approach sa pagresolba ng environmental problems.

(L to R) Atty. Izumi Sato, Bureau of Treasury Chief Treasury Operations Officer Jose Carlos M. Sebastian, Amb. Mylene J. Garcia-Albano, at Research Institute for Environmental Finance Executive Director Yoshihiro Fujii noong January 18, 2023 awarding ceremony

Matatandaang naglunsad ang Pilipinas ng kauna-unahang Sustainability Samurai Bonds noong April 2022 at ayon sa Bureau of the Treasury ito rin ang kauna-unahang ASEAN Sustainability bond transaction na isinagawa ng Pilipinas sa Samurai bond market na nakakuha ng mga bagong investor account na nagkakahalaga ng JPY70 billion mula sa inisyal na target na JPY50 billion.

Tinanggap ni Ambassador-designate Mylene J. Garcia-Albano ang parangal.

“The Philippines, led by our President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will continue to put climate action at the front and center of the Philippines’ pursuit of a robust and sustainable economy. Indeed, sustainable finance plays a critical role in climate action, and I would like to use this opportunity to convey my sincere appreciation to the government, finance institutions, investors and people of Japan by being our partners in our green post-pandemic recovery,” pahayag ni Amb. Garcia-Albano.