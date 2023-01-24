MAYNILA - Muling sumalang ngayong Martes sa oral arguments ng Korte Supreme ang mga petitioner laban sa No Contact Apprehension Policy o NCAP ng ilang mga local government units sa Metro Manila, at ang mga respondents sa petisyon.

Sumalang sa interpellation o pagtatanong ng mga mahistrado ng SC si Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra na kumakatawan sa panig ng mga respondents.

Tinanong ni Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao si Guevarra kung ang kinukolektang kabayaran mula sa mga violation o paglabag ng mga motorista sa ilalim ng NCAP ay maituturing na tax o pagbubuwis ng LGU.

Lumalabas na mas malaki pa ang napupuntang porsiyento sa service provider ng mga LGUs kumpara sa kinikita ng bawat LGU na may NCAP.

"Section 130 ( b) of the LGU provides as one of the fundamental principles of government taxations. Revenues collected shall solely to the benefit of and subject to the disposition of the LGU. In the joint venture agreement (JVA) between LGUs and the service provider…, ang QPAX, it indicates that contractor QPAX is entitled to 65% of penalties collected, while LGU gets only 35%… Paranaque, Valenzuela, these LGUS where entitled to 30% while QPAX gets 70 percent… In QC, QPAX gets 60 percent while the LGU gets 40 percent. Contractor received more than the share the LGU involves…. Is this not a clear violation of this fundamental principle of local government taxation?” tanong ni Dimaampao.

Pero sagot ni Guevarra, hindi naman ito maituturing na taxation o pagbubuwis sa panig ng mga LGUs kundi bahagi ng regulatory fees ng mga lokal na pamahalaan.

"No, because Section 130 ( b) refers to taxation. The case of NCAP is not a revenue-raising measure. It is a regulatory fee… Not taxation, but police power… Since we’re not talking of taxes…, according to the LGU, going to this trust fund may spend for specific purposes. And precisely the NCAP fund and implementation of the NCAP can be met, including the services by a private contractor," sabi ni Guevarra.

Aniya, ang tanging trabaho lang ng service provider sa ilalim ng NCAP ay magbigay ng mga kinakailangang digital camera at sistema sa implementasyon nito, at hindi kasama rito ang posibilidad na magkaroon sila ng access sa database ng Land Transportation Office o LTO.

"There is no privity - in the capturing of images and the LTO on the other hand… The only role of the service provider is to provide digital cameras and they forward these images to the LGUs. And it’s the LGU which will deal with the LTO. There is no privity between the service provider and the LTO. It’s only the LGU. No other person will have access to specific personal information in the database of LTO with respect to NCAP,” sabi ni Guevarra.

Muling idinetalye ng isa sa mga petitioner, na apat na beses nahuli sa ilalim ng NCAP, ang multang ipinataw sa kaniya.

Sabi ni Atty. Juman Paa, nasa P13, 000 ang inabot ng kaniyang multa na kinakailangang bayaran.

Sa unang paglabag, pinagmulta aniya siya ng P2,000. Sa 2nd offense ay P3,000. Habang sa ikatlo at ika-apat na traffic violation ay tig-P4,000 na may kasama pang penalty.

Naniniwala si Paa na discriminatory ang masyadong mataas na multa sa ilalim ng NCAP.

"First violation is a subject to P2, 000 penalty. But I need to pay the interest from the time I need to pay, from the time I failed to contest, despite the fact that I haven’t received any notices from them. P2,000 I think is, around P3,200 I paid for that violation. For the P3,000, I need to pay more than P4,000. And for the 3rd and 4th violation, I think I paid more than P5,000," sabi niya.

Samantala, kinuwestiyon naman ni Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan ang mismong proseso sa ilalim ng NCAP.

Sabi niya, nakakainis na kinakailangang magbayad muna ng traffic violation.

"Yung mga tao doon (sa LGU), sabihin kaagad nila magbayad ka muna. So iinit lang yung ulo mo. So ang gagawin mo na lang, magbayad. I don’t know bakit mas mataas pa kesa sa existing… Mas mura sa traffic enforcer eh…. Yung sa proseso, maganda kung tutuusin, I don’t have the question sa nobility of the law… Nakikita ho ba yung loob ng sasakyan nung camera? Karamihan naman sa mga kalye natin, wala namang pedestrian lane yun eh. So how would the camera know na may pedestrian lane?” tanong ni Gaerlan.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC