Mga turista mula China mainit na sinalubong ng DOT sa NAIA

MAYNILA -- Mainit na sinalubong ng Department of Tourism (DOT) at Chinese embassy ang halos 200 Chinese nationals na mula Xiamen, China na dumating nitong Martes sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Ito ang unang batch ng mga Chinese national na dumating sa Pilipinas matapos muling buksan ng China ang border ng bansa para sa outbound group travel matapos isara noong 2020 dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

via @jeffreyhernaez

Sinalubong ang mga Chinese national ni Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco at Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

Ayon kay Frasco, malaking tulong sa ekonomiya ng bansa ang pagbabalik ng mga turista mula China.

"Arrival of Chinese tourist in the Philippines signals a very auspicious start to the new year and indicates the positive result of President Ferdinand Marcos' state visit to China to further the relations between our countries. We anticipate even more Chinese tourists to arrive which will greatly help us in our effort to transform and to recover the tourism industry as our intention is not only to regain our pre-pandemic numbers but to exceed it knowing how the relationship between the Philippines and China will only further improve in the years to come with the stance of both our governments," aniya.

Nagpasalamat din si Frasco sa China sa pagbilang sa Pilipinas sa 20 bansang pinayagan na ang outbound group travel.

"The Philippines is open and ready to welcome our friends from China to continue to improve the relationship between our two nations which spans millennia. We welcome you to the Philippines and we cannot make yo make you feel the warmth of the Filipino people and to enjoy our award winning beach destinations and all other nature based offering," ayon sa kalihim.

Ikinatuwa naman ni Shi Hua Ting, isa sa mga dumating na Chinese national, na muli siyang makakapagbakasyon sa Pilipinas.

"The people are very hospitable and they are very friendly to us. It's really nice to be here," aniya.

Umaasa naman si Frasco na mahihigitan pa ang 1.7 milyong turista mula China na naitala noong 2019. Patuloy din umanong pagagandahin ang mga tourist destination sa bansa na kinagigiliwan ng mga Chinese national.

"We are working very closely with our local government units, our mayor and governors to ensure also the peace and security of these destinations," dagdag ni Frasco.

Nagpasalamat naman si Ambassador Huang Xilian sa mainit na pagsalubong sa mga Chinese national.

"We appreciate the great efforts made by the Department of Tourism of the Philippines in welcoming the Chinese tourists and formulating some measures and policies to make the stay, their visit pleasant and a safe one," aniya

Tiniyak din ni Frasco na patuloy ang pagpapatupad ng health protocol sa pagdating ng mga turista sa bansa.

"Whether its COVID-19 or any other virus or illness, health concerns are quite common in any country including the Philippines. The important thing is that our government continues to observe minimum public health standards at the same time ensuring that we are able to strike a balance between protecting the public health as well as promoting livelihood considering all the losses that have ensued since the pandemic. We have protocols that are in place as far as the arrival of foreign nationals including Chinese nationals and these continue to be observed," pagtitiyak ng kalihim.

"We continue to convey the Philippines readiness to receive Chinese tourists and foreign national from all over the world as the effort really is to help our fellow Filipinos regain the losses that they had and suffered through the difficult time of the pandemic," dagdag ni Frasco.

Samantala, hindi naman umano makakaapekto sa pagtutulungan sa turismo ng dalawang bansa ang panibagong insidente ng pagpapaalis ng mga mangingisdang Pinoy ng Chinese Coast Guard malapit sa Ayungin Shoal.

"We hope that more and more people exchanges will contribute to mutual trust and in order to reduce the risk of misunderstanding," ayon kay Huang.