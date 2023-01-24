Onions go for sale in a market in Manila on January 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Department of Agriculture (DA) has deferred the extension of the P250 per kilo suggested retail price of onions "due to the forecasted lower price range of onions following the harvest season," Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

The agency in late December issued a memorandum imposing a P250/kilo SRP amid the soaring prices of the commodity. This was expected to last until the first week of the month.

Prices of onions are also expected to drop due to the arrival of the 5,000 metric tons of yellow and red onions.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Bureau of Plant Industry earlier the day said a portion of the first batch of imported onions has arrived in the Philippines and could be sold already this week.

DA earlier approved the importation of 21,060 metric tons of red and yellow onions to pull down its prices in wet markets, where rates still hover around P200 to P350 per kilo in Metro Manila.