Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Jan. 6, 2022. Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Tuesday said he would reach out to the 11 senior police officials who have not yet turned in their courtesy resignations, weeks after he made the call in an effort to rid the force of members involved in illegal drugs.

“Aalamin ko talaga ang reason bakit. Is it something na dapat bang will raise doubts o hindi. Aalamin ko lang naman,” Abalos told reporters.

(I will find out the reason. Is it something that should raise doubts or not?)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) was still waiting for the courtesy resignations from 8 colonels and 3 brigadier generals. The target deadline of resignations is on Jan. 31.

PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. had said that as of Jan. 20, 942 out of 953 senior police officials have turned in their courtesy resignations, noting that some officers—especially those close to retirement—have expressed their apprehensions on the move.



While Abalos said that understood the apprehensions of these officers, he wanted to listen to their sentiments to understand where they were coming from.

Abalos also said that the names of the 5-man committee tasked to assess and screen the courtesy resignations will be announced soon.

Earlier in January, the interior secretary made a call to senior police officials to turn in their courtesy resignations after a probe found that a "handful" of police officers were involved in the illegal drug trade.

