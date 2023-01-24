Local government workers give out relief goods to residents of Catubig, Northern Samar on Thursday after heavy rains hit the region on Jan. 12, 2023. Catubig Rescue Team/handout/file

Close to 2 million people affected by floods: OCD

MANILA — The massive flooding that hit several regions across the Philippines in January killed at least 38 people, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin, the OCD said that around 1.9 million people or 475,981 families in 13 regions were affected by the floods caused by a series of low-pressure areas (LPA) and the shear line.

Over 116,000 people, or 30,000 families, were also displaced after being forced to flee their homes.

The flooding also left 12 people injured and 5 others missing, with 2 recently found by disaster authorities.

Seventeen cities and towns were also placed under a state of calamity, the latest of which was the town of Naujan in Oriental Mindoro.

Some 1,780 houses were also damaged by the floods that hit the following regions: Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Region.

About 30 roads and 15 bridges remained impassable, the OCD also reported.

As of Tuesday, agricultural damage was estimated at P751.9 million, while damage to infrastructure was pegged at P280.3 million.

The government has so far extended about P101 million worth of assistance to affected residents, mostly in the form of food packs distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Disaster authorities continue to monitor the situation in affected areas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA reported on Tuesday that the LPA southeast of Davao City had weakened, but said it was monitoring another LPA spotted 740 kilometers east of the said city at 10 a.m.

The LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, the state weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

Within the next 24 hours, the trough of the said LPA would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions, which may trigger flooding and landslides.

