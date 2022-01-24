Talisay City, Cebu Mayor Samsam Gullas on Monday said he and members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time the mayor contracted the virus. His wife Rhea and children Pining, 2, and Princess, 10, showed symptoms of the virus, he said.

Pining was briefly admitted to the hospital. Both children have not yet been vaccinated because they do not belong yet to age groups eligible for inoculation.

“It pains my heart that the children had been hit, it is very sad,” the mayor said.

Gullas said that over the weekend, they rushed Pining to the emergency room due to constant vomiting and high fever. The child is now at home and stable.

He and the rest of his household members who were vaccinated are only experiencing mild symptoms. They are now in self-isolation.

Gullas pleaded with everyone to get vaccinated.

“You can help protect your loved ones, especially the young ones who are not eligible yet and those who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons by getting vaccinated,” he said.

Talisay City, which is part of Metro Cebu, has 447 active cases after it logged 45 more coronavirus cases on Sunday.

